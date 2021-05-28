Make-A-Wish Wyoming grants life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. To be eligible to receive a wish, a child must be between 2½ and 18 years old and have a critical illness that is placing his or her life in jeopardy at the time of the referral. In the last year, three Park County children have been referred to Make-A-Wish. To learn more call (307) 234-9474, or visit wish.org/refer-a-child.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.