Local Cody artist and Cody Country Art League member Steve Leonardi had a good idea for the local non-profit organization when he identified underutilized space at the gallery.
“When you aren’t using the classroom for classes, utilize that space as an extension of the gallery’s mission. Like with your Featured Artist program, instead of having to change the entire gallery to accommodate the exhibit, you can just expand into the classroom,” Leonardi suggested.
That idea evolved into an Artist in Residence program allowing individual artist members to connect directly to the community and with people who want to explore art more deeply.
The space lends itself well as an extension of the Art League gallery, enhancing the visitors’ experience.
Artists take residence at the Art League. The classroom located in the back was converted into an extension of the gallery, as well as a studio space for the Artist in Residence to set up and work, share their processes and talent while displaying a larger body of artwork.
The main gallery space, with a membership list of about 265, is typically limited to two to four pieces.
“The Artist in Residence program has opened a door to new and exciting relationships and allows people the opportunity to see how art is made and have an even broader experience within the Art League,” gallery director Rene’ Huge said. “People love to see how artists create their artwork. In particular, for those who don’t operate that way, it is especially fascinating to bear witness to an artist in action.”
Steve Leonardi, a lifelong wildlife artist who shares his journey exploring western wildlife art, was the first artist in residence, serving through Aug. 29.
When asked about the current Artist in Residence program, returning Art League customer and aspiring oil painter, Joe Hardin of North Carolina said, “Steve’s been very informative and answered lots of questions, sharing details, background, methods and inspiration. It’s definitely enhanced my experience here at the gallery.”
Justine Larsen from Powell is the next Artist in Residence from Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug 31. She brings her quirky wildlife marker drawings to life with a colorful and fun slant.
Lyn Foley, a multi-talented artist in a myriad of mediums, takes over Labor Day weekend beginning Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept 3. Foley, from Burlington, makes colorful crochet wall hangings incorporating natural objects. She has also recently written and illustrated a children’s book called, “Cheepy & Grandma,” a true story about a unique relationship between a horse and a sheep.
Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Friday, Sept. 8, new artist member Carrie Kohles takes center stage as Artist in Residence. Kohles works in acrylic and Chinese Inks. Her unique painting techniques and compositions make for refreshing paintings, many of which feature horses.
Charcoal and pastel artist Austin Ratzlaff will be in the building from Monday Set. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 13. Ratzlaff works large and has a knack for capturing both people and wildlife in his intriguing drawings.
The last Artist in Residence for September is Powell artist, oil painter Paul Kethley. Kethley, who enjoys the artistic journey as much as the process, likes to capture the interaction between figures and the environment including cowboys, Native Americans and wildlife. He will be at the Art League Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 16.
