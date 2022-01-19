Friday, January 21st
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Cody Middle School presents musical “Rock of Ages,” 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Saturday, January 22nd
Cody
Pro Life March, 11 a.m., starts outside county courthouse, walk to Riverside Cemetery.
Cody Middle School presents musical “Rock of Ages,” 2 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Sunday, January 23rd
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, January 24th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, January 25th
Cody
Small business training by Wyoming Women’s Business Center, noon-1 p.m., Grizzly Hall at the Cody Library. Presentation is “7 Options to Access Money for Small Business.”
“Quiet Explosions” The Movie, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Big Horn Cinemas. The movie, up for an Oscar, is about healing brain trauma. After each showing director and producer Jerri Sher will do Q&A.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
