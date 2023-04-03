Wyoming Connections Academy, a tuition-free, virtual learning program serving students in grades K-12 across the state, has begun enrollment for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Wyoming Connections Academy offers Wyoming families and students nearly 15 years of online education experience and serves nearly 600 students statewide.
As a fully accredited online program, Wyoming Connections Academy accommodates the needs of students adapting to real world challenges. The program provides students with the continuous support of state-certified teachers and a robust curriculum, providing a holistic approach to academics and helping to build fundamental life skills. Specially trained teachers work to bolster students’ skills to develop the confidence needed to thrive both in and outside the learning environment.
Each teacher brings their skills and personal approach to the virtual classroom, while emphasizing the importance of meaningful connections with students and their families.
“It’s always an exciting time of year when we get to look forward to welcoming the many new and returning faces to our virtual classrooms,” said Shannon Siebert, principal of Wyoming Connections Academy. “Each year, our mission continues to be emphasizing a student-driven education experience that inspires all students to take ownership of their educational journey through our flexible and engaging curriculum. We strive to meet the individual needs and interests of students to enable them to reach their goals. We are excited for another successful year.”
Students enrolled at Wyoming Connections Academy come from diverse backgrounds and education histories, creating a collaborative and unique learning environment. Each are given the chance to go far in life and prepare for the rapidly changing world through opportunities to develop critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration skills to help prepare them for current and future success as they progress through college, their career and life.
Wyoming Connections Academy parent and Casper resident Tiffany Hong says the virtual program has exceeded her expectations.
“Feeling like I am supported in the education process and can ask questions when I need help with the lessons makes all the difference,” said Hong. “My daughter has made big strides in her learning since joining Wyoming Connections Academy. She’s able to focus on her education without distractions and receive extra support when she needs.”
Wyoming Connections Academy students have access to advanced and innovative courses as well as a flexible learning environment for those with a dynamic schedule, those who learn at a different pace than their peers or those seeking a more individualized approach to learning.
Students who enroll in the virtual program join a collaborative community of fellow students and educators who provide them with a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
For more information about Wyoming Connections Academy, visit WyomingConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
