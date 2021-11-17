The full-fledged Cody Lions Club Turkey Day is back.
After a year where the main carnival events were canceled due to COVID concerns, people will get the chance Saturday to shoot hoops, pick a lucky number, shoot a string and more to win turkeys and game hens.
It’s the 50th year the Cody Lions Club has sponsored Turkey Day. The event is a major fundraiser for the organization that helps with numerous causes throughout the year.
The event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot. As in year’s past, people will be able to go up to the booth, buy tickets and try their hand at a number of carnival games.
There are also a handful of bigger prizes on offer in the Turkey Day raffle.
Grand prize is a 2021 Dodge Ram Quad Cab 1500 4x4. First prize is a Traeger grill, half beef and Yeti Tundra 45 cooler.
Second prize is a $1,000 pre-paid Visa card, third prize $400 in Turkey Bucks, fourth $300 in Turkey Bucks, fifth $200 in Turkey Bucks and sixth $100 in Turkey Bucks.
Raffle tickets cost $50 each and only 2,200 will be sold. The drawing is during the Saturday event.
“The Cody Lions Club extends an invitation to all to help celebrate 50 years of fun and support,” wrote member Mick Barrus. “Chartered on Dec. 11, 1922, the Cody Lions Club has been a vital part of the success of Cody being a great place in which to live, work and play. While caring for the needs of those with vision problems is a major focus, the club through their fund raising events has always provided for any worthy cause.”
