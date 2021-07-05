Cody’s summer concert series in City Park opens Thursday with a bunch of familiar faces.
Beacon Hill, a local blues and rock band that plays around town and a has become regular concert series performer, kicks off the season 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the band shell.
They are the first of six bands that will perform each Thursday through Aug. 12. Local vendors will also be on hand, as well as a beer garden set up by Yellowstone Beer Fest featuring a selection of beers to fund local nonprofits.
Beacon Hill has played together for 19 years and will be in the concert series for the fourth consecutive year.
The group performs a variety of cover songs – rock and country, 1950s-present – as well as some originals. Member Bucky Hall said they learn 3-5 new songs per year and retire one.
They will be followed July 15 by Aaron Davis & the Mystery Machine, playing WYO- Americana.
On July 22, Cary Morin & Ghost Dog perform blues/Americana.
On July 29, GillyGirls Band plays bluegrass/Americana.
On August 5, Mississippi Heat will bring the blues
And Aug. 12, following the 5:30 p.m. ice ream social, The Powell Brothers will cap the summer series with country/rock.
