Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jannica Harrison, following too closely, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Tyson Powell, public intoxication, $510; Krysten Lynell Merideth, no rabies vaccination, $75; George Albrecht, interference with a police officer, bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jodelle Fox Peterson, Salt Lake City, speeding, $128; Aaron Silva, Bloomington, Ill., speeding, $109; Roman Yourk, Billings, speeding, $110, no valid or expired registration, $100; Justin Fabela, Worland, improper backing, crash, $210; Vanesa Madrigal, Powell, no valid drivers license, $160.
