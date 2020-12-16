Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Denny McVey, speeding in school zone, $150; Jana Conklin, speeding, $136; Angela Schatz, speeding, $137; Brian Lewis, speeding, $122; Steven Douglas Hough, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Joshua Polasek, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to pay court fine; Polasek, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Polasek, speeding, bench warrant for failure to comply with court order.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Douglas Chouinard, cat at large, $65, $10 court fee; Rachel Frost, dangerous animal, $260; Allen Bowles, disorderly conduct, $310; Augustus Birky, disorderly conduct, $250, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Charleen Fields, Thermopolis, speeding, $109; Margery Hall, Meeteetse, improper backing, crash, $210; Glenn Woodman, Meeteetse, careless driving, crash, $200; Roberto Olivares, Santa Clara, Calif., speeding, $128.
