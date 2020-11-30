The perennially-popular 4X4 Exhibit & Sale at Northwest College will still take place this holiday season but with a cyber twist.
Rather than hosting an in-person event in December, like in previous years, the sale well known to art aficionados will take place online, beginning Monday at 12:01 a.m. The sale will end at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18.
The basics of the event are the same as the in-person sale, but instead of taking a tag off the wall, buyers will fill an online basket.
Once a piece of artwork has sold, a red dot will appear next to the item. All payments are due at checkout, and shoppers cannot reserve items in their baskets.
Works submitted for the mixed-media show can be no larger than 16 square inches in two-dimensional form and 64 cubic inches in three-dimensional form.
Prices for all pieces are set at either $8, $12, or $16 each.
All works will be available for pick up in the NWC art department after purchase.
Once the sale begins on Nov. 30, those who wish to browse or buy can visit nwc.edu/4x4.
For more information, contact NWC Art & Galleries Coordinator Denise Kelsay at (307) 754-6499 or Denise.Kelsay@nwc.edu.
