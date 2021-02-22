The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and WSGA Young Producers Assembly are hosting an educational event titled Business Leadership on your ranch Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Cody.
This one-day event will begin with opening remarks from both WSGA President Scott Sims and YPA President Sage Askin followed with a presentation by Dallas Mount of Ranch Management Consultants on “Finding Your Area of Influence in the Business.”
WSGA Executive VP Jim Magagna will lead a discussion on “Responding to Your Issues” which will focus on the steps of how families and ranches can address policy or legislative concerns in the Big Horn region.
A lunch will be provided for registered attendees. Scott George, Past President of National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, will speak on how you can “Increase your Area of Influence through WSGA/YPA Engagement”.
Following lunch Dallas Mount will continue his presentation focusing on “Leading Change in Your Business.”
The goal of this educational opportunity is to provide the tools necessary for both experienced and younger generations in the agriculture industry to positively impact change for the better- be it on their own operation, in local or regional issues, or on a national level of policy.
Registration opens at 9 a.m. and cost to attend is $50 which includes participation and materials for all previously mentioned sessions and the lunch.
Pre-registration is encouraged for arrange for accurate seating by contacting the Wyoming Stock Growers Association at (307) 638-3942 or emailing trenda@wysga.org.
This is open to the public and WSGA/YPA highly encourage producers from the Big Horn Basin area to attend.
For more information or questions, you can check out the WSGA and YPA Facebook pages and WSGA website: www.wysga.org.
If you are also interested in sponsoring this event or placing an advertisement of your business to be displayed with the event, please contact Haley Clark - YPA Fundraising Chair at (307) 260-8983.
