Real estate agents across the Big Horn Basin are gearing up for their three summer projects, starting with a carnival for children Saturday.
The free carnival is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at City Park. The event will include free games, prizes and food.
Real estate agents will also take part in the Kiddie Parade July 2 and school-supply bags Aug. 11.
During the Kiddie Parade from 10-11 a.m., realtors will pass out candy and play several tunes.
School bags with supplies will be provided for students in Park County who want a head start on the school supply lists from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 11, in Homesteader Park in Powell. The realtors will also provide dinner.
Northwest Wyoming Realtors 4 Kids was organized for the purpose of helping children who are victims of abuse, neglect or abandonment; have either temporary or ongoing medical conditions that require money beyond what the child’s primary caregivers are able to provide; wish to participate in school and community programs and do not have the fund to do so; and/or seek funding for advancement in an academic or social program.
All recipients must be legal residents of Park County or Big Horn County and must be under the age of 18. For more information, visit nwwyrealtors4kids.wordpress.com.
If you go
What: Realtors 4 Kids carnival
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
Where: City Park
Cost: Free
