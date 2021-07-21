After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chili is back on the menu Saturday at the Elks.
This is the 12th year of the Cody Wild West Chili Cook Off.
There are more $2,100 in prizes to be won as well as non-cash prizes.
First, second and third place winners each get various cash prizes. There are also other awards, including for best decorated booth.
Tasting cups are $5.
“It’s just a great time and for $5 they’ll never get to eat that much food anywhere else,” organizer Wes Huber said. “With 25 cooks and a couple spoonfuls from each of those people, that’s a lot of chili.”
There will be at least 25 people cooking everything from red chili to green chili, open class chili and even salsas.
There will be a scavenger hunt for kids, beer and other refreshments, as well as hot dogs.
There will also be vendors selling pies, and another selling glassware and other items.
Proceeds benefit veterans and their families.
Cooking begins at 7:30 a.m., gates open at 9 a.m. and tasting and people’s choice voting starts at noon.
For more information call (307) 527-7523.
If you go
What: Cody Wild West Chili Cook Off
When: Gates open at 9 a.m., tasting at noon Saturday
Where: Elks Lodge lawn
Cost: $5 for a tasting cup
