Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Nicholas Murdoch, 23, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, May 26
Brian Lewis, 34, domestic battery, false imprisonment, interference with emergency calls, May 27
Disturbance
Two individuals shooting guns near Lane 9 ½ in Powell. They were gone upon deputy arrival at 7:55 p.m. May 26.
Caller said a person is yelling and screaming on Lane 10 in Powell at 8:10 p.m. May 30.
Traffic
Parking problem reported on WYO 120 South in Cody, 7:10 p.m. May 25.
Truck in the middle of the street on Road 11 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. May 28.
Brown and white cows in the WYO 295 in Powell area on the road. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. May 29.
Deer in the road on US 14-16-20 West in Cody at 7:05 p.m. May 29. Deputies provided assistance.
REDDI report filed on a dark colored, four-door sedan swerving near the intersection of US 14-16-20 East and County Road 3CX in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate at 9:25 p.m. May 29.
There is a bale of hay in the road on County Road 2BE in Cody at 11:50 a.m. May 30. Deputies provided assistance.
Other
Person said they are being threatened on Big Horn Avenue in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. May 24.
Wheel lines and wheel line pipes were damaged sometime the previous night on County Road 7WC in Cody. Reported at 5:45 p.m. May 24.
Caller asked a person to leave their residence on County Road 8WC in Clark. There was no physical altercation and weapons were secured. Deputies provided assistance at 12:35 p.m. May 25.
White golden doodle dog named Winnie lost from Road 15 in Powell residence. It has a bark-colored collar and a brown Carhartt collar on, 9:20 a.m. May 25.
County Road 2ABN resident said someone assaulted them, they have it all on tape, and want to press charges, 3:50 p.m. May 25.
Caller at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE in Cody believes there is a drug deal occurring. Deputies provided assistance at 7:15 p.m. May 26.
Person walking around house off WYO 295 in Powell. They were gone upon deputy arrival at 10:10 p.m. May 26.
Physical domestic dispute on County 3LE in Meeteetse. The caller is refusing emergency medical services at 12:20 a.m. May 27.
Vehicle currently parked on Road 22 in Powell caller’s property. Deputies provided assistance at 6:55 a.m. May 27.
Horse on property off County Road 8VC in Clark doesn’t belong there and the caller said this happens all the time, 12:30 p.m. May 27.
Someone took out a portion of a fence on Lane 4 in Powell, 3:25 p.m. May 27.
Unattended fire at the access gates to Cedar Mountain off US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:55 p.m. May 27.
A dark blue Chevrolet hatchback truck with four people inside threw fireworks at a truck on County Road 6WXE in Cody. It was last seen heading down 29th Street. Deputies provided assistance at 10 p.m. May 28.
Spicer Lane in Cody man said there are two dogs running on his property, aggravating his chickens, 7:40 a.m. May 29.
Caller at Red Lake on County Road WXE in Cody is concerned where people are shooting. Deputies provided assistance at 4:50 p.m. May 29.
A black 5-month-old border collie with a purple collar is missing from Lane 8 in Powell, 10:20 a.m. May 30.
Mesquite Road in Cody caller said their neighbors are locking their goats in a horse trailer, 4:25 p.m. May 30.
Intoxicated person walking around the boat ramp at lower Sunshine Reservoir off County Road 5XS in Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m. May 30.
Road 11 in Powell caller received a threatening text message, 9:35 p.m. May 30.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Elliott Wittick, 30, warrant, May 26
Harley Stewart, 22, warrant, May 29
Gordon Johnson, 39, probation violation, May 29
Mariah Raile, 23, possession of controlled substance, driving with suspended license, careless driving, no proof of insurance, May 30
Cody Fryar, 23, driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, no proof of auto insurance, probation violation, June 1
Colleen Maddox, 38, domestic assault, June 2
Disturbance
Woman said there is loud yelling coming from an apartment above her at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. May 26.
Dog barking nonstop on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:25 a.m. May 29.
Caller at Parkway RV and Trailer said a female in her early 30’s is rolling large rocks downhill towards mobile homes. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. May 30.
Gail Lane caller said there seems to be an argument between a child and its mother regarding an ankle bracelet, 2:15 p.m. June 1.
An A Street man said his neighbors are starting to yell at him about a dog that got into their yard, 9:05 p.m. June 1.
Traffic
Bleistein Avenue man said there has been a trailer with a red Dodge Dakota parked in front of his house for the last few months, and is wondering if there is a city ordinance about it being parked there for so long, 9:10 a.m. May 26.
Children riding dirt bikes in the area of 21st Street and Central Avenue blowing stop signs. Officers were unable to locate at 4:40 p.m. May 26.
Hit-and-run accident involving someone hitting the east side fence at the Livingston School property where teachers park. A maintenance worker reported it at 7:15 a.m. May 27.
Man said there is a green Dodge pickup truck with Washington license plates in the 23rd Street and Cougar Avenue area who he suspects has people camping inside it. Officers issued a warning at 7:40 a.m. May 27.
Three juveniles without seat belt restraints were sitting on a tool box in the back of a moving truck near Stampede Avenue and 11th Street, 5:35 p.m. May 27.
Trailer blocking parking spaces behind Sunshine Martial Arts on Sheridan Avenue for at least an hour. Officers provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. May 28.
Accident involving two vehicles at the Best Western Ivy Inn on Eighth Street with no injuries or blockage, 6:25 p.m. May 28.
Motor vehicle crash involving two cars at Libations on Sheridan Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage at 10:50 a.m. May 29.
Man on 19th Street said a silver business vehicle has been parking in front of his residence and blocking his driveway. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. May 29.
Funeral escort requested at Trinity Lutheran Church on Sheridan Avenue at 1:40 p.m. May 29.
An A Street man said there were vehicles racing up and down his street and when he asked them what they were doing, they threatened him. Officers provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. May 29.
Vehicle crash near the intersection of 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage as of 6:40 p.m. May 29.
Parking problem reported on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. May 29.
There was a parking problem on Salsbury Avenue, 6:40 p.m. May 30.
A black Toyota Tacoma was backed into at Olive Glenn Country Club on Meadow Lane, 8:10 p.m. May 30.
Car was damaged by another car’s door that won’t stay closed at Yellowstone Behavioral Health on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. May 31.
Man said his car alarm went off on Gerrans Avenue. He said it looks like the door locks were tampered with but not broken. Police were unable to locate at 11:30 p.m. May 31.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral Home on 19th Street to the old Riverside Cemetery at 11:05 a.m. June 1.
Man said he had to leave a trailer with goats inside it because his truck broke down and he is in the shop with it right now near the intersection of 12th Street and Salsbury Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 p.m. June 1.
A street sign was damaged near the intersection of 20th Street and Central Avenue at 5:20 p.m. June 1.
Other
Kerper Boulevard South woman wants to speak to an officer about trees hanging over her yard. Officers provided assistance at 10:15 a.m. May 26.
An individual at the KOA Campground on US 14-16-20 East would talk to an officer about some drug issues involving children. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. May 26.
Caller at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue said there is a man beating on his door and to avoid confrontation would like officers to come remove him if necessary. Officers were unable to assist at 2:55 p.m. May 26.
Caller at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue wants an individual arrested for assault who is sitting in front of the building. Officers were unable to assist at 3:30 p.m. May 26.
Bifold wallet with numerous credit cards and a driver’s license inside lost near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 4:25 p.m. May 26.
Woman is missing her wallet from the Conoco Country Store on 17th Street. It is small and black with credit cards, a driver’s license, small amount of cash, and gold key hanging off of it, 6:10 p.m. May 26.
Mother at Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road said her son’s ex-girlfriend has been harassing her and she would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 p.m. May 26.
A malinois dog with a limp refuses to be caught at the Sierra Trading Post Call Center on Blackburn Avenue, 8:50 p.m. May 26.
Rocky Road woman requested extra patrols because she said someone has been going into her residence when she is gone for the evening and taking things. Officers provided assistance at 12:35 a.m. May 27.
Furniture dumped in 19th Street alley by tenants moving out. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 a.m. May 27.
Pitbull loose in the East Carter Avenue area, 6:45 a.m. May 28.
Woman said a man is at a 29th Street residence and she would like him arrested because of active warrants he has. Officers were unable to locate at 12:20 p.m. May 28.
Caller needs help wrangling a dog that got loose at the Park County Animal Shelter on US 14-16-20 East and is headed down the highway. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. May 28.
Man said his lock is gone from his storage unit on G Avenue and it looks like locks were stolen from other units as well. He is missing items from the unit, 4:35 p.m. May 28.
Aggressive panhandlers asked to leave Walmart. Police were unable to locate them at 5 p.m. May 28.
Woman at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Rocky Road said someone is harassing her and her family by phone. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 p.m. May 28.
Female at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street has video of someone locking children in their room. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. May 29.
Caller said a side gate was broken into at Mountain Valley Engine on West Yellowstone Avenue and a Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen, 2:15 p.m. May 29.
Woman overheard elderly female on 29th Street saying someone stole her medication. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. May 29.
Female at Juniper Wine and Spirits on 12th Street said her ex is stalking her. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 a.m. May 30.
Delayed assault reported by a man on 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:10 a.m. May 30.
B Street woman said her neighbor hasn’t cleaned up after his dog in a very long time and it’s beginning to make the neighborhood smell. Officers provided assistance at 7:15 a.m. May 30.
Nurse at the Cathcart Medical Center on Yellowstone Avenue said a female McDonald’s employee was assaulted at work the previous night. Officers provided assistance at 10:35 a.m. May 30.
Caller at Walmart said the panhandlers are back in a brown van at the east entrance. They are with a dog and one individual possibly has a machete. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. May 30.
White and brown border collie and kelpie mix dog jumped out of a woman’s truck about two hours ago at the Rodeo Grounds on West Yellowstone Avenue and is being sought. The dog is wearing a blue and yellow collar. Reported at 6:30 p.m. May 31.
Woman at the Shamrock Apartments on 29th Street said her neighbor is harassing her over prescription medication, 8:25 p.m. May 31.
Caller at the City Shop on 19th Street said someone spray painted a city trailer the previous night, 8:15 a.m. June 1.
An intoxicated man brought in a package covered with blood to the Post Office on Stampede Avenue and then left, but is now back. Officers provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. June 1.
Caller at Headlines Salon on Rumsey Avenue found a set of keys- one is a Nissan car key and is on a wood buffalo keychain. The keys were found in a dumpster at 4:35 p.m. June 1.
