Forty years ago, Shep encountered a black-footed ferret in his yard at the Hogg’s place on the banks of the Greybull River. Thanks to that encounter and John and Lucille Hogg’s curiosity, the last remaining population of black-footed ferrets was found. The story may be familiar to you- biologists descended on Meeteetse, Wyoming, and began monitoring the ferrets.
The re-discovery and reintroduction story achieved another breakthrough on Dec. 10, 2020, when “Elizabeth Ann” became not only the first cloned black-footed ferret but the first cloned U.S. endangered species. This momentous occasion will help to bring genetic diversity to the ferret population, better equipping them to deal with things like sylvatic plague.
To celebrate this milestone, the Meeteetse Museums, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and Draper Natural History Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West are working together to provide a truly one-of-a-kind event.
The public is invited 8:30 a.m. Friday to hear from the individuals at the forefront of the cloning efforts: Ryan Phelan, Revive and Restore; Oliver Ryder, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance; Shawn Walker, ViaGen; Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish; and Robyn Bortner, US Fish and Wildlife. Meeteetse’s own Dr. Lenox Baker will act as moderator. The Draper Natural History Museum will be hosting the virtual event and a recording of the panel will be uploaded after the event.
The panel discussion will be live streamed on Zoom. To register, visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZUFPHMeDQsaZOXFfVCXgOg.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the presentation. An in-person watch party will be held at the Meeteetse Library, where there will be a drawing for a ferret mug and shirt door prize.
