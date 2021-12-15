The Sage Creek Community Club is holding a December Christmas Party at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the historic clubhouse on the Greybull Highway.
The event is open to all Park County residents.
It will include Nativity scenes, singing of carols, children’s gift bags provided by parents.
People are asked to bring a finger food plate. Coffee will be provided.
