Gov. Mark Gordon, together with state legislators, have worked to develop a broadband expansion initiative in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The goal of this initiative is to provide internet access in areas where there is no or little broadband so Wyomingites can access tele-health, tele-education or work remotely. During a special meeting Friday, the Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors approved 37 projects totaling $86 million in federal CARES Act funding for this expanded broadband infrastructure throughout the state.
“This funding will help connect rural communities in Wyoming that may not have had the chance to get service otherwise,” Gordon said. “Now, the people in Wyoming’s most rural communities will be able to access the essential services they need to cope with the effects of COVID-19, and to access the opportunities that high-speed internet provides for years to come.”
Find a list of approved Connect Wyoming projects on the Business Council website. These projects will impact 15 counties and 54 communities.
A committee of Business Council staff and Board of Directors, Broadband Advisory Council members and Governor’s office staff recommended applications that did not compete with existing providers who offer service speeds of at least 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload, as defined by Wyoming statute.
“The funds help communities that need it most and support projects in areas without adequate service,” Business Council Board member Erin Moore said. “This provides accessibility for our most rural communities, which is vital in these extraordinary circumstances.”
Business Council Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera said, “We are proud to lend our expertise to this important work, and we look forward to continuing to serve Wyoming.”
Let me tell you how Wyoming is wasting the money being spent on the laudable statewide broadband initiative. Getting internet into the rural areas of Wyoming is a great idea and necessary here in the 21st century. But subsidizing the 20th century old school cable and copper wire telecom providers is a bad business model from the outset ---obsolete, regressive, subject to physical and geographical constraints , besides being hideously expensive for the too few customers along the way in Wyoming. Wireless towers are expensive, and the dirty secret is 5G cell service simply does not have the range of 4 G... higher frequencies reduce line of sight coverage. And we would need some ridiculously large number of them The laws of physics can be bent a little and tweaked, but they cannot be broken.
Do we really want to pour millions of taxpayer funds into the vaults of the Century Links and Verizons , and other legacy 20th century private companies. Short answer is No, not when there is a much less expensive solution that reaches every nook and cranny in Wyoming without any wire or fiber at all.
Wyoming needs to get in on the ground floor ahead of the curve oput front of the wave and for once just be in the forefront of something instead of waiting for the service to mature somewhere else before it ever gets her of its own accord. I am referring to the Starlink satellite broadband system currently being deployed by SpaceX. Starlink will provide every person and residence and business in Wyoming fast internet at a fraction of the cost , using next generation satellites . The first 650 Starlinks are in orbit already , and public beta testing of the network begins September 1. Private testing has been done for months now, and it works. Download speeds are 50 Mbps, upload speed is 12 Mbps, and the crucial latency ( delay ) time is between 20 and 40 milliseconds. All of that is about what I get from my Spectrum cable internet...which advertises speeds of 100 mbps but seldom delivers more than 60mbps. When Starlink gets the entire first tier constellation of satellites up and running , they should be faster than standard cable and fiber service. It's alreadyf ast enough for gaming. All that is required of Starlink is an open view of the sky and their proprietary antenna which looks like a 2 foot diameter flying saucer on a stick , and does not need to be pointed any special way , just " up ". The electronics are self-configuring. It's plug and play tech.
Starlink is not like the other satellite internet providers, which are lousy at best , with awful speeds and stability and terrible customer service. They need to go away Starlink will put them out of business right away . Starlink internet service will cost about $ 50 / month .
Wyoming would be utterly stupid to not be blowing down Elon Musk's doors and begging to use the enture state for a beta test of Starlin k , offering incentives to locate ground terminals here and let the company give Starlink the real world real people test it needs. NOW.
The opportunity to engage Starlink should not be ignored, but that is exactly what Ryan Kudera the state broadband director is doing. He's strangling any discussion of Starlink . I'm pretty cure the corporate telecoms got to him and have brainwashed him into disallowing Starlink to even be at the table . That is most unfortunate. Wyoming needs Starlink . Wyoming does not need more Century Link , Verizon , AT & T and all the other fossil internet providers any more than it needs coal fired steam locomotives..
