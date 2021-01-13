CIVIL ACTIONS
Phillipe Lajaunie v. Daren Singer, Jacob Singer, Tiffany Singer; The court found the creditor the highest bidder for a Rumsey Avenue property in the amount of $135,000. In March 2019, Daren and Steve Singer were ordered to pay $519,791.56 to Lajaunie. After credit pursuant to the order, debtor Daren Singer still owed $163,876.33 as of April, and judgement interest was to begin accruing at $44.90 per day starting May 1. Lajaunie sued the Singers for allegedly misappropriating funds while managing bottled water company Beartooth Mountain Springs LLC, and failing to perform full disclosure to its investors. In the most recent incident Lajaunie demanded the Cody property be transferred back to him.
Giuseppe Vozza and Beth Facinelli-Vozza v. Dr. Mahesh Karandikar and Casper Medical Center LLC, Mountain View Regional Hospital and Clinic; A stipulated motion to dismiss the case was granted by the court. All parties will pay their own attorney’s fees, costs, and expenses. Vozza said Dr. Karandikar improperly performed neurosurgery on the right side of his spinal cord, causing constant pain, limited motion and inability to work. Beth Facinelli-Vozza was claiming she has suffered from the loss of society and consortium as a result of her husband’s injuries. They were suing for $75,000 or more.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Juan Marquez; Marquez has pleaded not guilty to child abuse. A jury trial will be scheduled on a later date. The defendant’s bond was modified to a $10,000 personal recognizance/signature bond on Jan. 7 and he must wear a GPS ankle monitor. The charges Marquez is facing carry up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Marquez is accused of punching and smashing his child’s face into a vehicle last July.
State v. Eric Metzger; Metzger’s trial was continued for a March 11 pre-trial conference and April 14 jury trial. The defendant is facing charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. He is accused of stealing $12,000 in cash from a Cody man in July 2018.
State v. Tobe Leidholt; Leidholt pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance in plant form. The court dismissed charges for being under the influence of controlled substance meth, making an illegal turn, and illegal backing without prejudice to be dismissed with prejudice at the successful conclusion of 3 years unsupervised probation. He was also assessed $660 in court fees. Leidholt was found with marijuana and two syringes while driving in Cody in Oct. 2019. When drug tested he tested positive for marijuana and meth. He was already on unsupervised probation for possession of a controlled substance and driving while under the influence of alcohol at the time of arrest.
State v. Ezekiel Martin; A 4 p.m. Friday bond modification hearing has been set for Martin. Martin is charged with aggravated assault and battery, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer, and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, charges carrying up to 3 years in prison and $1,200 in fines. The defendant is still in custody with $10,000 cash only bond. Martin is accused of threatening others with a knife at a Powell apartment in December and getting into an altercation there, being intoxicated in public, and getting into an altercation with officers and hospital staff at Powell Valley Healthcare.
State v. Spencer Burns; Burns is charged with aggravated assault and battery, property destruction more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. The defendant is still in custody with $7,500 with cash only bond. Burns is accused of travelling at a high rate of speed on Yellowstone Avenue in December and striking another vehicle, causing it significant damages and injuries to the passengers. Marijuana was found in Burns’ vehicle and he admitted to smoking marijuana before the incident. His tires were also found to be bald.
