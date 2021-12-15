Friday, December 17th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Christmas open house, noon-4 p.m., Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center. Stocking’s filled with gifts for mom and baby given away 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Santa House, 6-8 p.m., City Park. People are encouraged to bring cameras. Let the elf know when you arrive to get a printed photo. Bring a letter to Santa during the visit or drop it into the Santa House Mailbox and an Elf will deliver it.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Saturday, December 18th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody VFW.
Food Drive Movie Event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Big Horn Cinemas. Featuring “The Polar Express.” Admission is any non-perishable item or product to be donated. Admission includes free small popcorn and small drink. Put on by Thrivent.
Santa House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-7 p.m., City Park.
A Cody Community Christmas, 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Free concert and carol sing-a-long, with donations accepted for Holiday Helpers.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
Sunday, December 19th
Cody
Santa House, 1-4 p.m., City Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, December 20th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, December 21st
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Live music, evening, Cassie’s.
