The Park County Library in Cody no longer charges fines, but is still hosting an annual food drive from Nov. 1 to Dec. 30.
Historically, Food for Fines was meant to wipe out overdue fines. Now, since the library is fine-free, it’s asking the community to donate to Food for No Fines.
Donations of canned or packaged dry foods in good condition for people and pets will be accepted. Non-food items, such as toilet paper, blankets and soap, are also welcome. Homemade, home-canned or expired items cannot be collected.
The donations will benefit Cody Cupboard and the Park County Animal Shelter.
Donations cannot be used to forgive amounts owed for lost or damaged books.
For questions, contact the library at (307) 527-1880 or via email at cody@parkcountylibrary.org
