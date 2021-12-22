Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Katie Gates, 27, warrant, Dec. 14
Carolyn Aune, 29, causing bodily injury to peace officer 2x, Dec. 15
Sarah Damelio, 35, warrant for probation violation, Dec. 15
Clinton Basset, 42, warrant, Dec. 16
Disturbance
Intoxicated man causing disturbance on Shoshone River Drive, 9:40 p.m. Dec. 14.
Traffic
A car and a cow crashed on County Road 3EX in Cody, 6:45 a.m. Dec. 13.
Brown Ford Ranger failing to maintain a lane headed westbound near the intersection of US 14A and Lane 19 in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 13.
REDDI report filed on dark colored SUV with out of state plates not maintaining a lane near US 14A and County Road 2AB in Cody, 5:15 p.m. Dec. 13.
Vehicle is disabled and leaking fluids near the intersection of WYO 120 South and County Road 3FK in Cody and the driver can only call 911. Deputies provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 14.
Grey Honda sedan with unknown license plates speeding toward the Belfry Highway on Appaloosa Lane in Cody. The vehicle was gone upon deputy arrival at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 14.
Deer ran into a car on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 15.
Vehicle abandoned on the side of US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:05 p.m. Dec. 16.
Animals on the road on County Road 3LE and WYO 120 South in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 16.
White Ford pickup truck was passing in no passing lane and speeding on County Road 2AB in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 16.
Motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries and airbag deployment and causing blockage on WYO 120 North in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Dodge Ram ran into a barrier on Sheridan Avenue but there were no injuries. Deputies provided assistance at 12 a.m. Dec. 18.
Other
Someone broke gates and stole bales of hay on County Road 1BF sometime in the last 24 hours, 12:25 p.m. Dec. 12.
An individual left their driver’s license at the gun show on Beck Avenue. Staff are meeting the person at their front door to return it. Deputies provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 12.
Caller is missing a blue brindle French bulldog from their yard on Opal Lane in Powell, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 13.
A homeowner is leaving their property on County Road 3EXS in Cody for the next three months and would like extra patrols, 12:40 p.m. Dec. 13.
Road 6 in Powell woman said she was scammed out of about $2,000. Deputies provided assistance at 2:20 p.m. Dec. 13.
Caller said there are about 20 cows out on Cornerstone Lane in Clark, 4:50 p.m. Dec. 13.
Someone shot a man’s mailbox on Road 11 in Powell, 2:35 p.m. Dec. 14.
Caller lost a cream and white Shi Tzu wearing no collar on Lane 8 ½ in Powel, 1:50 a.m. Dec. 15.
Someone trespassed on Hawk Drive man’s property in Cody and damaged his house in the past month, 9:20 a.m. Dec. 15.
Assault on River View Drive in Cody, 12:50 p.m. Dec. 15.
Schneider Road in Cody woman said something was stolen from her residence. She is not home and was told this by a third party, 5:45 p.m. Dec. 15.
Man found deceased on Lane 11 in Powell, 10:10 a.m. Dec. 16.
An 86-year-old man on Cooper Lane in Cody has a dog bite on his right ankle, 1:10 p.m. Dec. 16.
Woman with juveniles tried getting into cabins on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 4 p.m. Dec. 16.
Man walking up and down the road on Brushland Drive in Clark and is now on the caller’s property. He is wearing Carhart overalls with a hood over his head. The individual was picked up by ranch staff, 5:20 p.m. Dec. 17.
Man and woman arguing on Shoshone River Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 17.
County Road 6RT in Cody man said someone slid into his fence sometime the previous night and would like a deputy to make a report, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 18.
Red pitbull dog, possibly a mastiff with cropped ears, running in the WYO 120 South area in Cody, 4:40 p.m. Dec. 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
William Baylor, 52, driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with a peace officer, speeding, no car insurance, Dec. 14
Lauren Davis, 31, driving under the influence of controlled substances- 2nd offense in 10 years, careless driving, Dec. 16
Gerald Frazer, driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 years, careless driving, Dec. 17
Trever McJunkin, 19, possession of controlled substance, Dec. 18
Darrian Treat, 19, expired registration and possession of controlled substance, Dec. 18
William Fields, 20, warrant, Dec. 19
Disturbance
Disturbance on Sheridan Avenue in acute care room No. 2. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Dec. 14.
Neighbor’s dog keeps barking on Gentle Street. Caller said this happens all the time, 2 p.m. Dec. 15.
Disturbance reported on 16th Street, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 16.
Caller’s neighbor on Kent Avenue keeps playing the guitar but has not been asked to stop. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 a.m. Dec. 19.
Person is banging on doors and causing a disturbance, yelling and calling the reporting party names. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 20.
Traffic
Vehicle abandoned on Beck Avenue, 10:05 a.m. Dec. 14.
A white Dodge Durango and silver Ford Explorer crashed near the intersection of 19th Street and Cougar Avenue causing no blockage. Police issued a warning at 1:20 p.m. Dec. 15.
Hit and run crash involving a white Cadillac near the south end of Row 5 at Walmart, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Crash between a Toyota Sequoia and 2015 Jeep Rubicon with no injuries near the intersection of Ninth Street and Rumsey Avenue, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue with no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
A vehicle hit a mailbox and a dumpster near the intersection of Blackburn Avenue and G Avenue, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 15.
Funeral escort requested from the Church of Christ to old Riverside Cemetery at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 16 on Stampede Avenue.
Large, dark colored SUV parked partially in a handicap spot and another spot on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 16.
Vehicle abandoned on 14th Street, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Caller said a white Ford pickup truck was headed eastbound on County Road 2AB and was passing in no passing zones and speeding. Officers issued a warning at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Walmart semi truck driving down the middle of the road while followed by a red Dodge near the intersection of 36th Street and Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate them at 11:50 p.m. Dec. 17.
Two vehicles crashed near the intersection of 10th Street and Rumsey Avenue with no injuries or blockage, 2:15 p.m. Dec. 18.
Caller said a white Chevy Astro pulled out of the cemetery and almost caused a crash on Yellowstone Avenue, making a vehicle swerve. Officers were unable to locate the van at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 18.
Grey Toyota Tacoma driving down County Road 6WX without headlights into town. Officers were unable to locate it at 6:10 p.m. Dec. 18.
Motor vehicle crash on the southwest side of a 17th Street parking lot with no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 19.
REDDI report filed on white GMC four-door truck swerving all over US 14A that went into oncoming traffic multiple times, 4:40 p.m. Dec. 19.
A REDDI report was filed on a 2010ish maroon Ford Explorer swerving, speeding and driving without lights on while traveling on Yellowstone Avenue. It was last seen heading up the South Fork hill. Officers were unable to locate it at 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
Caller was rear-ended on South Fork Avenue near the 11th Street hill, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 20.
Other
Man near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street said all his money got deposited into his ex-wife’s bank account. He asked if she had dropped off cash at the Cody Law Enforcement Center, which she did not. The man then asked to speak to an officer about how he could get her to give him his cash. Officers were unable to assist at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 14.
Dog has been left outside all day on Marlisa Lane in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
Threats made through email at the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. Dec. 15.
Huge white dog with leash and a smaller brown terrier type dog are reported as strays on Blackburn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate them at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 15.
Woman on 19th Street has a stray cat living under her trailer and would like to speak to an officer about it, 11:45 a.m. Dec. 15.
A customer reported theft through fraud on Sheridan Avenue, 1:25 p.m. Dec. 15.
Person lost near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Multiple things stolen from man’s property on 13th Street including hitch, chainsaws, glasses and chain, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Grey and brown foldable wallet with caller’s Wyoming ID and $60 cash inside missing from Yellowstone Avenue, 5:10 p.m. Dec. 16.
Sheridan Avenue landlord said they have an unruly tenant they would like to remove but it is unknown whether they have drugs, alcohol or weapons. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 17.
Two brown Shar Pei dogs with no collars have been missing since this morning from Links View Drive, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 17.
Dog has been left unattended for more than an hour in the bed of a small red truck on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 17.
There is a white four-door car parked on caller’s property on Big Horn Avenue along the back fence and past the dumpster. There are footprints leaving the car and it is unknown where they went. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 17.
Man is having issues with his wife on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:10 p.m. Dec. 17.
Caller lost a golden lab dog sometime this morning from Cowgill Road with their number on its collar, 8:15 a.m. Dec. 18.
Officers assisted the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office in looking for a runaway. The runaway is possibly five foot six inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and a possible mustache, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. They are currently in the custody of the Department of Family Services and were last seen in Lovell on Dec. 17. Officers provided assistance at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 18.
An 89-year-old man fell in Cody and is unable to move. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Woman said she and her boyfriend have been fighting all night long on Salsbury Avenue, 8:15 a.m. Dec. 19.
Female corgi puppy wearing a pink collar with a bow that goes by the name “Bee” missing from 26th Street, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 19.
Yellowstone Avenue resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive to report a somewhat homeless man. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 19.
Cougar Avenue woman can see two men physically fighting through the windows of a three-floor apartment next door. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 19.
Woman on 32nd Street said the neighbor’s children are shooting her animals with either an airsoft gun or a water pellet gun, 9:20 p.m. Dec. 19.
Social Security card found on Sheridan Avenue lawn. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Dec. 20.
Unruly middle schooler reported on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:35 a.m. Dec. 20.
A 32-year old man is experiencing alcohol withdrawal on Tri Power Court. Officers provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 20.
