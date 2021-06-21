Wednesday, June 23
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-one device training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Smart Recovery meeting, 7 p.m., Park County Library.
Powell
Eagles dinner, 6 p.m., 131 N. Clark Lane.
Thursday, June 24
Cody
Stampede Golf Tournament, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf Club. For more information, visit oliveglenngolfclub.com.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic, 6-9 p.m. at West Park Hospital. Call (307) 272-1753.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
