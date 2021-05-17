Crisis Intervention Services was one of a number of organizations around the state to receive a boost of funding from Rocky Mountain power to assist with helping people impacted by the struggles of the past year.
Even as COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, many communities are still facing challenges from the pandemic and the organizations that support them are still seeing unprecedented demand.
In spite of the odds, local programs that address critical issues such as food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse, elder issues, mental health and community safety have continued to find creative new ways to deliver help quickly and safely, even while facing additional budget constraints.
As part of the company’s commitment to supporting its communities, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $525,000 across the six states it serves. The funding goes to support a total of 209 safety and wellness grants as part of the most recent round of quarterly grants provided by the foundation each year. The next grant cycle is now open through June 15; organizations may apply online.
“We celebrate these heroic organizations that have continued to reinvent and reimagine ways they can help our communities’ most vulnerable,” said Sharon Fain, vice president for Rocky Mountain Power’s Wyoming region. “Although we see brighter days ahead, Rocky Mountain Power remains deeply committed to supporting the work of these organizations, helping to fortify our communities, so they are strong and resilient.”
The following grants were given to Big Horn Basin organizations providing critical safety and wellness programs:
Basin
Big Horn County Library for washable armchairs so that the library can operate safely during the pandemic while maintaining a comfortable environment where patrons can read, learn and work.
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services to help provide shelter, transportation and support group services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Greybull
The Shack for the Life Intervention Initiative, a drop-in program that provides meals and services for at-risk youth and their families.
Thermopolis
H.O.P.E. Agency to help meet the rising need for emergency fund assistance that helps abuse victims with transportation, shelter nights, food, rent, fuel, bills, cleaning supplies and other necessary items.
Worland
Crisis Prevention and Response Center to provide crime victims with emergency financial assistance for housing, food, clothing and toiletries.
