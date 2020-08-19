Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Cara Gibbons, $88; Todd Severude, $135; Kelly Nicholson, $105; Sascha Hess, $86; Dalton Woodward, $115; Coby Calcote, $100; Jordan Nelson, $140; Caleb Norris, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Amy Creech, texting while driving and under 21-years-old driving under the influence of alcohol, $730; Koby Stromness, driving with a suspended license – second offense, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $470; Timothy Morris, failure to carry driver’s license, $90; Christopher Hancock, driving with invalid license, $370; Dennis Beaudrie, no seat belt – passenger under 12 years old, $10; James Flowers, invalid lights, $240; Christopher Maslak, no seat belt, $25; Madeline Rhodes, invalid driver’s license, $140; Coby Calcote, no seat belt, $25; Coby Calcote, throwing burning substance from vehicle, $200; Jason Koperski, no seat belt, $25; Kolton Childress, invalid license plates, $100.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Christopher Howard, Hayden, Idaho, $195; Jorge Salas, Copperas Cove, Texas, $160; Wanghao Li, Storrs, Conn., $130; Sanjaykumar Patel, The Woodlands, Texas, $105; Thomas Filippini, Denver, $135; Alyssa Garitta, Madison, Conn., $195; Benjamin Moore, Missoula, Mont., $120; Christopher Monroy, Winnetka, Calif., $115; David Engle, Lebanon, Pa., $160; Murielle King, Topanga, Calif., $15; Samuel Maddox, St. Louis, $120; Samuel Koval, Hockessin, Del., $130; Lillian Quinn, Bend, Ore., $15; Shannon Watts, Riverton, $140; Christopher Duncan, Chicago, $105; James Boyce, Jacksonville, Fla., $150; Neva Laidlaw, Greybull, $135; Shane Johnson, Chisholm, Minn., $140; Bruce Martin, Taylorsville, Utah, $25; Stephanie Skinner, Zachary, La., $115; Charles Woods, Denver, $185; Jenica Wiebenga, Salem, Ore., $135; Robert Chenowith, Miami Beach, Fla., $140; Richard Rael, Chandler, Ariz., $120; John Bigham, Spring City, Pa., $135; Derek Frandsen, Taylorsville, Utah, $25; Christopher Jones, Louisville, Ky., $105; Kristine Pokrandt, Chicago, $140; Kimberly Kiritschenko, Brownsburg, Ind., $174; John Rhodes, Perkinston, Miss., $101; Hector Castaneda Ramirez, Denver, $170; Vladimir Zlatkov, Lake Shore, Minn., $160; Hannah Price, Thermopolis, $115.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Gregory Merlo, Murrieta, Calif., handlebars too low, $70; Ashley Rideout, Burlington, no child safety restraint, $65; James Boyce, Jacksonville, Fla., hunting, trapping, or collection antlers on private land without permission, $435; Megan Stebner, Greybull, illegal passenger with permit, $90; Bernice Flores, Worland, overweight vehicle, $185; Carl Wheelis, Hillsborough, N.C., fishing without a license person under 14 years old, $100; Anthony Parent, Basin, invalid docs, $135; Mellisa De La Cruz, Lovell, no proof of insurance, $545.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.