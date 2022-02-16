Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are teaming up again this year to hold the annual Wyoming State Arbor Day poster contest. This year Wyoming will celebrate its 134th Arbor Day.
The contest is open to all Wyoming fourth and fifth grade students, including home-schooled, private and public. Students are invited to create a poster no larger than 14 by 18 inches in size that depicts the theme “Trees: for birds, bugs, bees, and me.” The winner will receive $100, their framed poster, and a plaque. The winner’s teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, their framed poster, and a plaque.
Contest deadline is March 23. Visit wyomingplt.org for all contest rules or contact state program coordinator Jessica Halverson at (605) 431-5979 or jessica.halverson1@gmail.com for more information.
