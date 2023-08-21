The East Yellowstone Collaborative and Partners are hosting a Weeds, Wildlands, and More! ag expo from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Cody Club Room.
The goal of the event is to connect landowners and community members to various land-related resources that rehab landscapes, support working lands, wildlife, native plants and more.
“Over a year ago, the Park County Weed and Pest approached us about hosting an event that helps people rehab the places they love and learn about available resources for landowners, small and large. Here we are a year later, and all the pieces have come together” said Laura Bell, event organizer and facilitator of the East Yellowstone Collaborative, a group of NGOs that works to conserve private working lands along the Absaroka Front.
The event brings together groups, experts and resources with the primary goal of helping people help the land. Groups attending include: Park County Weed and Pest, Cody Cattlewomen, Conservation and Irrigation Districts, Park County Open Lands, Game and Fish, Western Landowners Alliance, Trout Unlimited, NRCS and FSA, Greater Yellowstone Coalition, The Nature Conservancy, UW Extension, Master Gardeners, Absaroka Fence Initiative, Cody Craft Brewing, and local beef producers, including Pitchfork Ranch, Ishawooa Mesa Ranch and Cad’s Farm.
“Good stewardship of land and good food go hand in hand,” Bell said.
“We get calls every day from small landowners needing help controlling invasive weeds and wanting to learn how to be more productive with their land,” said Ann Trosper, Powell Clarks Fork Conservation District executive director. “This event is a new approach to supporting people with land issues, and I want them to know that we can help deploy resources and tools that address a range of issues like irrigation water, weeds and xeri-scaping.”
Weeds, Wildlands, and More! is open to everyone. Visitors are encouraged to drop in anytime between 3 and 7 p.m. to explore tables and enjoy snacks and a cash bar. Cody Craft Brewing, using locally grown hops, will be serving.
“No formal presentations are planned, but there will be lots of tables, good conversations and socializing for everyone,” Bell said.
