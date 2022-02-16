The Riley Arena Events Center has a new general manager.
Local Sarah Christensen stepped into the role on Jan. 1 for the local nonprofit, which is home to the only indoor ice rink in the Big Horn Basin and also serves as an events center.
Christensen has held several managerial positions in customer service over her professional career. Five years ago, when she found herself at the ice arena more and more, she started volunteering. She worked her way up through the ranks from part-time employee to full-time and has now stepped into the position of general manager previously held by Courtney Boutelle.
A mother and wife, Christensen can always be found taking advantage of Wyoming’s expansive outdoors with her family when she is not at the arena. She enjoys both football and hockey; she is an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Nashville Predators, but her favorite hockey players are her son, Richard, and two nephews, Grady and Gage.
Christensen was born and raised in Cody, and is dedicated to the betterment of her community.
“I am very excited to step into this new role as general manager at the Riley,” Christensen said. “We are looking into a few new ways to help the arena and local communities flourish by fostering greater community involvement. We have some great upcoming events that I hope people will come check out, especially those unfamiliar with the Riley.”
The Victor J. Riley Arena & Community Events Center, referred to as “The Riley” by many who spend time there, is home to the Absaroka Figure Skating Club. The Riley also hosts home games for the Yellowstone Quake Junior Hockey Team and the Park County Youth Hockey Association teams. Along with regular season hockey games, upcoming events include:
• Feb, 25-27: 12U Pee Wee State Tournament
• April 8-10: Cody Figure Skating Competition
• May 5-7: Midway RV Show
• May 14: Wyoming Outdoorsman Annual Banquet
