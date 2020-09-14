The Cody Heritage Museum is holding Free Funday Sundays throughout September as a way to welcome more locals to the downtown museum.
The museum has new exhibits inside and a Heritage Garden next to the building.
Sunday hours are noon-4 p.m. and the museum closes for the season Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.