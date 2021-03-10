Friday, March 12th

Cody

Yellowstone Quake home game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Saturday, March 13th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Stampede Pageant, 10 a.m. at Trapper Arena, 1 p.m. at Cody Library.

Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting/lunch at the Irma Hotel, 11 a.m., in the Governor’s Room. Stephanie Weed from the Cody Living magazine will be the speaker. Guests are welcome.

Annual Pub Crawl, 4:30-10 p.m., restaurants and bars around town.

Sunday, March 14th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, March 15th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, March 16th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

