CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; The court has denied the commissioner’s motion to dismiss and motion to reconsider a previous finding by the court that RMCC’s petition was timely. In February, the plaintiff opened a second separate case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both. The plaintiff is claiming the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
Park County Board of Commissioners v. Richard Zickefoose and Mallie Zickefoose; A 9 a.m. Sept. 30 hearing was set to discuss the preliminary injunction the plaintiff filed to stop the defendant from allegedly violating zoning rules. The defendant has until Aug. 21 to file a response to the injunction motion. In July 2019, the commissioners unanimously approved commissioner Joe Tilden’s motion to penalize Beartooth Lodge, owned by Richard “Zig” and Mallie Zickefoose. The Zickefooses will receive a $750 a day or $635,250 penalty from when their infractions were originally cited by the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff on March 21, 2017, for having too many rental cabins at their bed and breakfast business.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Shyann Wilson; Wilson was reassessed 5 years supervised probation after admitting to violating her probation by not paying back her $865 restitution, testing positive for oxycodone 4 times and presumptive positive for meth once. In 2018, she was given a 5-7 year suspended sentence with credit for 39 days served and 5 years supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver amphetamine salts and delivery of oxycodone.
State v. Juanita Morris; Charges for possession of controlled substance meth and operating a vehicle without insurance were dismissed per her plea agreement. Morris pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance marijuana. She was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation, which includes the requirement that she enter inpatient treatment. She must also pay back $250 in court fees at a rate of $25 per month after she is released from inpatient treatment. Morris was also assessed a 3-5 years suspended prison sentence. Morris was found with meth and marijuana during a Powell traffic stop in June.
State. Joshua Beacham; Beacham is charged with domestic battery- his third offense in 10 years, soliciting perjury and conspiring to solicit perjury, felonies carrying no less than 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for driving the influence of alcohol- his second offense in 10 years, driving with a suspended license, misdemeanors carrying no less than 14 days in jail and $400 in fines. He is scheduled for a Sept. 10 pretrial conference and Oct. 14 jury trial. Beacham is accused of striking a woman and then was found sleeping in a running vehicle while intoxicated afterwards in May.
State v. Chance Vomacka; Vomacka is charged with property destruction valued at $1,000 or more, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a Nov. 12 pretrial conference and Dec. 9 jury trial. Vomacka is accused of damaging irrigation pipes at Trail Creek Ranch, driving over them with a side-by-side ATV in May.
State v. Kyle Espinoza; Espinoza is facing charges for forgery, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for obtaining property by false pretenses, a crime carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Espinoza is scheduled for a Nov. 12 pretrial conference and Dec. 9 jury trial. Espinoza is accused of making six separate purchases with $20 counterfeit bills throughout Cody in February.
State v. Joshua Martines; Martines had a bond modification hearing on Tuesday. He is being charged with endangering children, causing or permitting them to enter a vehicle containing controlled substance meth, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possession of controlled substance meth, failing to maintain auto insurance, reckless endangering and failure to stop at a stop sign, charges carrying up to 3.5 years in prison and $7,500 in fines. Martines is accused of striking another vehicle head on, and hitting his father and his girlfriend with a vehicle at Juby’s Mobile Home Park in April. Upon arrest, he was found with 1.5 grams of meth while he was with his children.
State v. Nicholas Balderas; Balderas is charged with child abuse, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The defendant filed a motion to have his no-contact order provision with his children and the mother of his children to be lifted. He is scheduled for a Nov. 12 pretrial conference and Dec. 9 jury trial. Balderas is accused of hitting his son with his hand, leaving an extremely visible handprint on his back in June.
State v. Eric Metzger; A Nov. 12 pretrial conference and Dec. 9 jury trial was set for Metzger. The defendant is facing charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. Metzger is accused of stealing $12,000 in cash from a Cody man in July 2018.
State v. Tonya Lara; A Nov. 12 pretrial conference and Dec. 9 jury trial was set for Lara. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to possessing a controlled substance in an amount larger than three grams, a charge carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. She is also pled not guilty for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. Lara was found with 6.9 grams of meth in her possession while at the base of Cedar Mountain in May 2018. She allegedly attempted to evade a BLM agent.
The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Christopher Damelio and Sarah Damelio
Elizabeth Santiago and Francisco Santiago
Elaine French and Michael French
Christian Beccario and Mercedes Groesbeck
Kayla George and Dustin George
