Looking back 50 years ago, here are some stories that were printed in the Enterprise June 17, 1970.
“Buffalo Billy” Casper Speaks At Olive-Glenn Dedication Monday
“Buffalo Billy” Casper made the main address at the dedication dinner for the new 18-hole Olive-Glenn Golf Course. Movie and TV star Dale Robertson, probably most well-known for his roles in the Western series “Tales of Wells Fargo” and “Iron Horse,” also spoke, and joined Casper, Big Horn Basin Golf champion Ron Rickert of Powell and Olive-Glenn professional Jeff Perkins in an exhibition round.
Casper tied with Rickert at the end of the exhibition game with 74, followed by Perkins at 78 and Robertson with 89.
Casper’s nickname did not come from any resemblance or relation to Buffalo Bill, but it was for his enjoyment of buffalo meat. Casper left Cody after the exhibition, flying to Los Angeles and then Europe to participate in the British Open.
School Bond Is Turned Down; Pearson, Christie, Housel Win
In a heavy voting, Cody residents soundly defeated the $125,000 school bond to purchase the Mustang Bowling Lanes and convert it into an administrative office while remodeling existing rooms for classrooms. Property owners voted against the bond 891 to 314. Non-property voters continued the trend with 43-16.
Other votes in the session led to the appointment of Audrey W. Todd, Eva E. Larson and Seldon Willis to the Board of Trustees of School District 6.
Boys Found Monday A.M.
That Monday morning, two missing Cody brothers were found by a police officer. They were found walking down 18th Street after an exhaustive search following their reported disappearance.
Wayne, 12, and Brad, 6, were last seen on their bicycles at 10 p.m. Sunday near Sulphur Creek. Members of REACT, Search and Rescue, Cody police and Sheriff’s officers assisted in the search. The boys stated they spent the night at Buffalo Bill Village. Police Chief Al Vanderpool said it was his impression that they weren’t lost, they were attempting to run away.
State Asks Sales Tax From BBHC
Set for July 1, a hearing was set to determine whether the State of Wyoming could collect $11, 716.21 (including penalties and interest) from the Buffalo Bill Historical Center for back-sales taxes on admissions from May 1, 1967 through Oct. 31 1969. The claim is based on the provision of sales tax law specifying “that a 3% sales tax be collected on amounts paid or charged for each admission to any place of amusement, entertainment or recreation, games or athletic events.” Attorneys E.G. Goppert and Alan Simpson argued that law didn’t apply. An editorial in the paper also expressed a desire not to see the museum taxed.
Park County Search & Rescue Sponsor Film “Africa to Alaska”
The Park County Search and Rescue Squad, being a volunteer group under the Park County Sheriff, sponsored a film to raise funds. The vehicles and equipment were owned by the individuals. The groups screened hunting film “Africa to Alaska” to buy needed gear.
In a newspaper ad, the film was to play at the Cody Auditorium June 27, Saturday. Two screenings, 7 and 9 p.m. Advance tickets could be bought at Cody Western Drug and Powell’s War Surplus Store for $1.25. Door tickets were $1.50 and 75 cents for children.
