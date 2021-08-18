Friday, August 20th
Cody
Wild West River Fest, registration 5 p.m. and events at Hayden Arch Bridge, free movie 7:30 p.m. at Gradient Sports.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Yellowstone Quake Alumni Game, 6 p.m., Riley Arena.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, August 21st
Cody
Quake Hockey Golf Tournament, 7:30 a.m. check in, starts at 9, Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club.
Wild West River Fest, 8:30 a.m. shuttle at Gradient, 10 a.m. racers meeting at Hayden Arch Bridge, events start 10:30, 6 p.m. concert at City Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Great Dam Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Buffalo Bill Dam Visitor’s Center. Enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment including a hike down the “old dam road” for a view below the dam, a kids’ hike and lunch available. All activities are free.
Cody Rotary Cornhole Tournament, registration ends at 9 a.m., tournament 10 a.m.-2 p.m., City Park.
Sunday, August 22nd
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Wild West River Fest, 10 a.m. racers shuttle at Gradient, 10:30 meeting at Demaris put-in, 11 a.m. sprint race, noon awards.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 23rd
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, August 24th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
