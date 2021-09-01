The open-minded perspective of a Cody man sparked a friendship between two Boy Scouts from different backgrounds, a friendship that was not only life-long but helped lead to the development of the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
The two 11-year-olds were Al Simpson of Cody and Norman Mineta, originally of California until he and his family were involuntarily removed to the relocation camp between Cody and Powell from 1942-45. As adults, both became national politicians, each representing an opposite party, yet they remained in touch.
That story was woven by Shirley Ann Higuchi during a talk about her new book, “Setsuki’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration,” at the Cody Library on July 23. She chairs the Heart Mountain Foundation. As youths, her parents, along with their families, were internees at the camp, but they didn’t court and marry until college.
Present at the talk were Lynne and Pete Simpson. Lynne’s uncle Glenn Livingston was the open-minded Boy Scout leader whose troop, which included brothers Pete and Al Simpson, participated in a jamboree at the camp. Lynne noted that, although her uncle had relatives fighting in the Pacific, “that didn’t dissuade him from fighting what was unfair,” including the incarceration of Japanese Americans.
“The scoutmaster took us to the camp,” Pete recalled, because the boys from Cody and Heart Mountain wore the same uniform and swore the same oath. “As a white kid in this town, I made a friend at the camp.”
“That one move by one man,” Higuchi said about Livingston, meant that “Pete and Al are witnesses to what happened.”
In total, 14,000 Japanese Americans lived in the rustic, tarpaper barracks at Heart Mountain during WWII, surrounded by barbed wire and observed by guards in watch towers. Higuchi noted that no Japanese Americans were rounded up in Hawaii or on the East Coast, suggesting that they filled vital economic roles.
Repercussions
After their release, the incarcerees tended never to talk about their experiences at the camp, Higuchi related. That view was confirmed by a guest at her talk, Shin Mune, whose family spent time in a horse stable before being sent to a camp in Utah. “I have trouble talking about it,” he said.
Another guest, Kathleen Saito Yuille, Higuchi’s aunt, concurred, saying “I wanted to put it in the past. It was a hurtful period. I look to the future and future generations.”
Higuchi didn’t learn that her mother Setsuko harbored a vision for the camp, that the site should house a museum, until she was diagnosed with cancer. Further, Higuchi discovered that her mother had been volunteering with and donating funds to the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. Initially leery, she accepted an invitation to visit the site, an experience that altered her life and filled a gap in her family’s history.
“We can never relax in the fight for justice,” proclaimed the daughter of two incarcerees.
Setsuko’s parents, the Saitos, had been city folk, living in San Francisco’s Japantown, while the family of her father Bill Higuchi farmed in the San Jose area. Shirley noted that anti-Japanese sentiment, which had been prevalent before WWII, intensified after Pearl Harbor, culminating in President Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 that sent 120,000 Japanese Americans – women, men and children – from California to 10 relocation camps around the West.
Her uncle James Higuchi, M.D., Bill’s brother, was in the Army at the time and transferred to Arkansas, Higuchi said. He was holding the deed to the family’s 14.25 acres of farmland and forced to sign papers selling the property.
The eligible male incarcerees at the camp were offered the chance to enlist. Those who didn’t resist on the basis of principle, not lack of bravery, but were “ostracized by the Japanese American community,” Higuchi said. She cited one of them, Takashi Hoshizaki, as later serving in the Korean War.
Daniel Inouye, a future U.S. Senator from Hawaii, quit medical school so he could volunteer. When President Bill Clinton awarded the Medal of Honor to Inouye in 2000, “it was a game-changer for our community,” she said. A plaque at the center honoring Inouye was dedicated in 2014. Eventually the government recognized the contributions of the Japanese Americans who served.
None of the incarcerees were ever convicted or charged with sabotage or espionage, according to the federal 1982 Commission, which enumerated three reasons for the unjust treatment: racial prejudice, war hysteria and failure of political leadership. Subsequently, Congress passed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988 that included a formal apology and monetary compensation to all living survivors.
“In many ways it was a prison camp,” Higuchi said, “yet there were some lax rules. One of the ironies of Heart Mountain was that my father had a camera.”
Another irony was that the youth thought “camp was fun,” an opinion held by “children who did not understand the full picture,” she said.
One byproduct of incarceration was that the former internees became “workaholics,” Higuchi said. Her father held a position at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where “the family never saw him” and where there were no other Asian Americans. Yet the parents and children easily assimilated.
“The Higuchis were an all-American family,” she recalled.
Mineta-Simpson Institute planned addition
The names of the two Boy Scouts who met at the Heart Mountain Relocation Camp will adorn a planned addition to the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
“The Mineta-Simpson Institute will be a dedicated retreat space at the center, a home for workshops and programming specifically designed to foster empathy, courage and cooperation in the next generation of leaders,” said Dakota Russell, executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. “The Institute will also expand the foundation’s capacity for digital outreach, allowing us to carry our message all over the world.”
The timing seems appropriate, Russell noted, because over the past several years, fear and anger have become the dominant forces in American politics. He compared the current political climate to the years when Japanese American were unjustly imprisoned during World War II because of their heritage.
“To satisfy our mission, we realize the Foundation must not only educate about the past, but also help shape the kind of leaders we need for the future,” he said. The institute’s name honors “the lives, accomplishments and, most of all, the friendship of Senator Alan K. Simpson and Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, who met as boys at Heart Mountain and have spent decades putting aside their personal differences to work together and better the lives of all Americans.”
The institute will encompass 7,341 square feet and resemble one of the camp’s mess halls and function like them, as places for people to gather and debate the issues impacting their community. It will include a meeting space for more than 200 people with a full kitchen; digital production and broadcasting studio; exhibit about Mineta and Simpson; space for collections’ storage; and a research lab.
The programming will include leadership and teacher workshops, lecture and artist series, public programs and private retreats.
