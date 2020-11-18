Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Todd Jackson, $99; Juan Rehrer, $140; Brayden Cortellini, no seat belt, $155; Amber Waldner, $125; Raymond Nash, $103; Debbie Gregory, $120; Benjamin Bogardus, $115; Scott Whitlock, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Autumn Wood, driving with suspended license, $440; Patricia Shew, use of controlled substance, jail 90 days; Debra Phillips, failure to obey traffic signals, $140; Brayden Cortellini, no seat belt, $25; Brett Nichols, no seat belt, $25; Brett Nichols, expired temporary license, $150; Toby Hooper, failure to obey traffic control device, $150; Blair Brengle, faulty lights, $90; Mariah Raile, use of controlled substances and driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $955; Amy Creech, failure to provide proof of insurance, $1,065; Amy Creech, driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Charles Shamblin, Alamosa, Colo., $101; Bruce Betz, San Diego, $175; Tyler Willse, Astoria, Ore., $155; Perry Tillman, Billings, $180; Robert Gonzales, Baytown, Texas, $105; Justin Eisel, Bozeman, Mont., $118; Bo Secrest, Rapid City, S.D., $103; Delta Priest-Maceiko, Pueblo West, Colo., $135; Richard Schneider, Dickinson, N.D., $115; Jeremy Whittlesey, Evanston, $130; Rachael Olejiniczak, Bozeman, Mont., $105; Eun Park, Fullerton, Calif., $185; Shawn Hinson, Lancaster, Ohio, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nathan Thomas, Thermopolis, domestic battery and criminal trespassing, jail 180 days, 120 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $470; Tommy Pearson Jr., Phoenix, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Amanda DeRosa, Greybull, theft under $1,000, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $420; Jared Davis, Galions, Ohio, shooting from or across a roadway, $250; Kyle Lyon, Stockton, N.J., no seat belt, $10; Michael Loew, Traverse City, Mich., violating big game/trophy game/wild bison regulations, $250.
