Wyoming has just one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, but who will occupy that seat next year has become one of the most closely-watched questions of the 2022 election season nationally.
A key element in the Wyoming congressional race comes Thursday, when WyomingPBS hosts the Republican primary election debate for House candidates.
The debate will be aired on live statewide television beginning at 7 p.m. It will be carried live as well on Wyoming Public Radio, which co-hosts the debate with WyomingPBS. The debate also will be streamed live online via Facebook and YouTube and can be watched live at wyomingpbs.org.
The primary election is Aug. 16.
Five Republican candidates have filed in the primary for the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who is seeking re-election. Also in the field are Robyn Belinskey of Sheridan, State Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, Harriet Hageman of Cheyenne and Denton Knapp of Cheyenne.
All five candidates have been invited to participate in the debate.
Debate moderator Craig Blumenshine handles that duty again this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.