CASPER – In all kinds of weather and communities, Wyomingites have come to depend on natural gas, whether it’s cooking meals on a natural gas range or backyard grill to keeping our homes warm in the bitter cold of winter and water piping-hot for a steamy shower. This is thanks in part to the natural gas utility workers who keep natural gas safely flowing – no matter the weather or time of day. It’s because of this focus on safety and dedication to customer service that National Natural Gas Utility Workers’ Day is observed on March 18 each year.
This year, Black Hills Energy is recognizing team members who work tirelessly to ensure customers’ safety by responding to emergencies, including challenging weather conditions at all hours of the day or night, assisting local fire departments and always being ready to provide the safe, reliable natural gas communities depend on to fuel their homes and businesses.
Black Hills Energy natural gas technicians in Wyoming have a collective 1,128 years of experience and are responsible for safely maintaining approximately 6,600 total miles of natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure in the state. And, the 149 employees throughout Wyoming carefully maintain those lines to make sure homes and businesses receive the natural gas they need. In addition to this important work, employees can also be counted on to volunteer in their communities and support programs like Black Hills Cares energy assistance programs and the local United Way to lend a helping hand to neighbors in need.
