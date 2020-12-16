Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 8, 1:38 p.m., MP 19, U.S. 212. Car slid off road, canceled, 5 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 52 minutes.
Dec. 11, 11:53 a.m., 2121 Steadman St. CO alarm, ventilated house, 2 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
Dec. 11, 5 p.m., MP 116 on WYO 120 N. Motor vehicle accident, investigated, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.