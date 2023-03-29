My first pet was not a dog. Or a goldfish. Or a pony.
My first pet was a lizard … on a leash … named Hopalong.
Details to follow. First, some history.
Life for the Chastain clan started getting better as the war closed down. The family grown ups had each served and sacrificed in their own ways.
• My dad Russ had helped keep the West Coast safe from the deck of a Navy sub-chaser.
• My mom Lois had built airplanes that my uncle Ken would later fly in the South Pacific.
• My grandma Gertie was a tireless civil defense plane spotter.
• My grandparents Everett and Marie survived the Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor attack and returned to start the rebuilding on the next day.
Returning to normalcy would involve finding employment, securing a place to live, and building or rebuilding a family life.
• Everett became a master carpenter while Marie anchored their brood as a mom and grandma.
• Gertie taught piano while in demand as a nanny for some of L.A.’s most prominent families.
• Uncle Ken flew commercial aircraft along with test flights for Lockheed.
• Russ and Lois settled in San Diego where he found opportunities in retail while she chose full-time mothering of their first-born son Craig.
Post-war housing was so limited that Russ and Lois had to settle for a one-bedroom, second-floor walkup with few amenities and one firm rule: no pets. As a life-long animal lover, Russ wanted his young son to experience the joys and responsibilities of pet management. His solution was a creature that could be kept hidden from the landlord while checking off most of the pet-care boxes – a six-inch lizard he retrieved from under the house.
Dad named the reptile Hopalong in honor of his favorite cowboy hero Hopalong Cassidy: conveniently, Hopalong’s gait consisted mostly of, well, hopping. Calling on his naval training related to knots, Dad crafted a “lizard loop” on the end of a string that allowed me to walk/hop my new companion without strangling the poor fellow. In those first few months, keeping up with an energetic toddler created, I am guessing, one of the most physically fit specimens in the annals
of lizard-dom.
Alas, before long it was time to add a new element to my arsenal of play: a sandbox. We spent a lot of weekend time on the beaches of San Diego, so my folks reasoned that we could bring some sand back to our place where young Craig and Hopalong could frolic together. With advice and counsel from Grandpa Everett, Russ built the frame and, after multiple sand-stealing trips to the beach, proudly presented his handiwork to an excited young son. Almost immediately, I was happily doing laps in my sandbox with my lizard on a leash.
One of life’s early lessons is that good things usually do not last forever. For me, that lesson was delivered by an unnamed feral cat who set up shop in my new playground and soon turned it into a cat box. Lois, admittedly not a cat person, started feeding the feline inside in hopes of luring it away from the sandbox. Not only did that scheme not work, but things got incrementally worse when the cat had a litter of kittens under the kitchen sink. Soon, we had seven furry friends making contributions to my box-of-sand. We knew also that any one of them could make quick work of Hopalong. I began keeping him in a shoe box for his own safety.
The final straw came when the fleas showed up. It was a full-scale infestation that would require drastic, aggressive measures. Desperate, Russ turned to the accepted insecticide of the day: dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane. DDT.
Like most tools of war, DDT was created in a rush - with very little testing – to counter the ravages of mosquitos and other bugs on our soldiers abroad. It would be years before it was banned for its carcinogens and its danger to birds and other of God’s creatures. Russ was only focused on fleas.
The major producer of this bug-blaster came up with several marketing techniques to make it more, well, marketable. By far the most popular was a delivery system in which the DDT was spread in a blanket of pink foam. This made it easier to spray it where the fleas were. Russ sprayed everywhere the fleas and, by extension, the felines collected. Regretfully, they all were doused with massive amounts of pink-foamed DDT. We were never sure what happened to the cats, with theories including (1) they crawled under the house and died, to (2) they found new homes where they were accepted for their pink-ness, to (3) they took on super-powers through the DDT chemistry and went on to fight evil and crime in the world.
Happily, Hopalong survived the debacle and remained my beloved “first pet” for some time. One sad day, he slipped his “lizard loop” and set out for new adventures. I like to think he settled down with a family of his own, a family that was always ready to hear another tale of his time as a lizard on a leash.
