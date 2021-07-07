The Stampede Parade Committee recently announced the winners of the 2021 Cody Stampede Parade.
The theme was Cody Legends and Unsung Heroes.
Special Awards:
Judges’ Favorite: No. 2 US Marine Corps
Mayor’s Choice: No. 93 Miss Irma Cody
Blaylock Patriotic High School Band: No. 26 Cody High School Band
Roger Sedum Award: Adam’s Family
Category Winners:
Theme
First Place: No. 63 First Bank of Wyoming
Second Place: No. 83 Cody Firearms Experience
Patriotic
First Place: No. 35 Eagles 818
Second Place: No. 31 Elks Lodge 1611
Specialty Bands
First Place: Wyoming Fiddlers Association
Second Place: None
Youth Organizations
First Place: No. 89 Polestar Outdoors
Second Place: No. 129 Sunlight Martial Arts
Motorized vehicles
First Place: No. 82 Johnny Poppers
Second Place: No. 84 NW DHV Alliance
Mounted – Single
First Place: No. 93 Miss Irma Cody
Mounted Group
First Place: No. 132 Cody Public Arts Committee
Second Place: No. 73 Wyoming Outdoorsman
Potpourri
First Place: No. 99 WOXHOOXEIBII
Second Place: No. 121 Adam’s Family
Single Hitch
First Place: No. 126 Yippee Kiy A
Second Place: No. 128 Turkey Track Ranch
High School Bands
First Place: No. 60 Cheyenne South
Second Place: No. 86 Cheyenne Central
Team Drawn
First Place: No. 108 Earl Claudson
Second Place: No. 12 Powder River Percherons
Specialty Band
First Place: No. 69 Wyoming Fiddlers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.