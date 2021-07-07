The Stampede Parade Committee recently announced the winners of the 2021 Cody Stampede Parade.

The theme was Cody Legends and Unsung Heroes.

Special Awards:

Judges’ Favorite: No. 2 US Marine Corps

Mayor’s Choice: No. 93 Miss Irma Cody

Blaylock Patriotic High School Band: No. 26 Cody High School Band

Roger Sedum Award: Adam’s Family

Category Winners:

Theme

First Place: No. 63 First Bank of Wyoming

Second Place: No. 83 Cody Firearms Experience

Patriotic

First Place: No. 35 Eagles 818

Second Place: No. 31 Elks Lodge 1611

Specialty Bands

First Place: Wyoming Fiddlers Association

Second Place: None

Youth Organizations

First Place: No. 89 Polestar Outdoors

Second Place: No. 129 Sunlight Martial Arts

Motorized vehicles

First Place: No. 82 Johnny Poppers

Second Place: No. 84 NW DHV Alliance

Mounted – Single

First Place: No. 93 Miss Irma Cody

Mounted Group

First Place: No. 132 Cody Public Arts Committee

Second Place: No. 73 Wyoming Outdoorsman

Potpourri

First Place: No. 99 WOXHOOXEIBII

Second Place: No. 121 Adam’s Family

Single Hitch

First Place: No. 126 Yippee Kiy A

Second Place: No. 128 Turkey Track Ranch

High School Bands

First Place: No. 60 Cheyenne South

Second Place: No. 86 Cheyenne Central

Team Drawn

First Place: No. 108 Earl Claudson

Second Place: No. 12 Powder River Percherons

Specialty Band

First Place: No. 69 Wyoming Fiddlers

