Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is coming to Cody with a performance of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” in Canal Park at 6:30 p.m. on July 11.
Regarded by scholars as one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays” — neither pure comedy nor tragedy — “Measure by Measure” was first performed in 1604. This is MSIP’s first time performing “Measure” since the year 2000, according to a press release from the organization.
“Audiences will be captivated by the way this play explores themes of power, class and justice through a modern and inclusive lens,” the release said.
The play’s cast includes Alex Albrecht as Angelo; Mikey Gray as Luciop; Emily Hawkins as Escalus and Francisca; Avery Johnson as Provost; Liam Johnson as Claudio; Madison Kiernan as Isabella; Elijah Newman as Pompey and Friar Thomas; Riley O’Toole as Duke; and Emily Walton as Elbow and Barnardine. Sam Cheeseman and Nadja Simmonds will be featured in various supporting roles.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is currently on tour for its 51st season with two shows: “Measure” and “The Three Musketeers.” While the latter is not being performed in Cody, it will be performed in Powell’s Washington Park at 6:30 p.m. on July 10.
“The Three Musketeers” is based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas and adapted by Robert Kauzlaric. Filled with action and adventure, it follows a young hero’s journey as he attempts to fulfill his
lifelong dream of becoming a musketeer in 17th century France. This is MSIP’s first time performing “The Three Musketeers.”
The show’s cast includes Albrecht as Cardinal Richelieu; Cheeseman as Porthos; Gray as Constance; Hawkins as Milady; Avery Johnson as D’Artagnan; Liam Johnson as the Duke of Buckingham; Newman as Aramis; O’Toole as Athos; Simmons as Madame Bonacieux; and Emily Walteron as Queen Anne. Kiernan will be featured in various supporting roles.
This summer, the MSIP company will perform in 63 communities across five states including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington and Wyoming — making this the company’s largest tour to date.
Retelling immortal stories of life, love and tragedy for a modern audience, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theater and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Intermountain West.
“I love the fact that we are grassroots and that our 51-year history has been predicated upon the enthusiasm and true ownership of our communities,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director of MSIP. “To be able to foster and be a part of continuing to forward the mission for an organization that is so heavily inspired by our audiences and our communities is quite an honor.”
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.