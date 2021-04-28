Friday, April 30
Cody
Midway RV show, all day, Riley Arena.
Cody Fire School starts, all day, Cody Fire Hall.
The Cafeteria Chronicles by CCPA, 5:30 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts.
Silent Book Club, 3:30 p.m., Cody Library.
Swing into Spring fundraiser for Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, 6 p.m., Cody Theatre. dance entertainment by RMDT Spring Company with special appearance by RMSA Academy Dancers, pointe shoe silent auction, raffles with pizza by 307Pizza and Sweets Soda Pop Bar beverages & concessions available for purchase. Admission is free and open to the public.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, May 1
Cody
Midway RV show, all day, Riley Arena.
Opening day, all day, Buffalo Bill Dam and Visitor’s Center.
Yellowstone Fire Cody Shootout soccer tournament, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Mentock Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot. Summer kickoff with games, ice cream.
CCAL class: More Watercolor Techniques, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cody Country Art League.
Daughters of the American Revolution meeting, 10 a.m., 8th Street at the Ivy. No host lunch follows.
The Cafeteria Chronicles by CCPA, 3 p.m., Cody Center for the Performing Arts.
Food and wine paring RMDT fundraiser, opens 6 p.m., dinner at 7, Geysers on the Terrace. Tickets cost $100.
Sunday, May 2
Cody
Yellowstone Fire Cody Shootout soccer tournament, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Mentock Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, May 3
Cody
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, May 4
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.