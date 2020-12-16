The University of Wyoming Alumni Association is now accepting nominations for the 2021 UW Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service awards.
Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2021. Awardees will be chosen in the spring of 2021 and honored the following fall. Due to COVID-19, recognition activities for the 2020 UW Distinguished Alumni and Medallion Service awards were postponed until fall 2021. The three 2020 awardess are David Burman, Nancy Freudenthal and Peter Sherman and the Medallion Service Award recipient is April Brimmer Kunz.
The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who are distinguished in their businesses, professions or life’s work, who are people of integrity, stature and demonstrated ability and who reflect upon and realize the importance of their UW education. The Medallion Service Award recognizes alumni or friends of the university who have given unselfishly of their time, talent or support to UW, and who are people of integrity and stature. This award may not be given annually, but nominations are accepted each year.
Honorees may be nominated by anyone. Downloadable nomination forms are available on the UWAA website at uwyo.edu/alumni, or they can be obtained by calling the UWAA at (307) 766-4166 or emailing uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.