CIVIL ACTIONS
James Jolovich v. Park County commissioners; Johnson County District Court Judge William Edelman has been assigned to preside over this case. Jolovich is disputing the commissioners’ decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot tall self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. He is alleging the commissioners failed to take into consideration obstruction of his and his neighbor’s views; diminishing property values; failure to limit tower height in that a broadband communications tower only needs to be about 35 feet tall; nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; failed to perform an adequate environmental review; did not consider alternative locations. Jolovich is requesting the court to review the commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Timothy Coley; Coley pleaded guilty to failing to report a change of home address as a sex offender. Coley lied about when he became a transient by 9 days in April. He was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with credit for 144 days served and must also pay $200 in court fees. In 2018, he was sentenced to 15-24 months in prison for the same crime. In 2013, he was found guilty of 2nd degree sexual assault in Alabama.
State v. Destry York; York admitted to being in contempt of court from a juvenile case. He was punished with a verbal admonishment by the court. York tested positive for marijuana and alcohol during the summer and was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Billings and another warrant in Laurel for assault on a minor, while on probation related to a juvenile case.
State v. Brook Jones; Jones is accused of slashing a tire belonging to another individual. She denies the allegations. An evidentiary hearing has been requested. In August 2019, Judge Bill Simpson sentenced Jones to 1 year incarceration between jail and treatment. She was also placed on intensive supervised probation for 3 years. Jones had been caught drinking alcohol with another person on probation earlier in the year and was sanctioned in treatment. In addition, she tested positive for marijuana in February and June 2018, and had her probation revoked and reinstated in 2016. All these events stemmed from her underlying offense of pleading guilty to aiding and abetting delivery of meth within 500 feet of a school zone in 2013, served 5 years supervised probation. Jones and two other women were caught completing a meth transaction 223 feet from Powell High School in Jones’ vehicle.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; A 3 p.m. Jan. 7 status hearing has been set for Geissler. His Feb. 1 pretrial conference and Feb. 22 jury trial were vacated. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Desirae Gams; State v. Desirae Gams; Gams had her bond conditions modified, allowing her to leave Park County without permission. She must receive approval before leaving the state. Gams was arrested in August 2019 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer, leaving her 18-month-old boy in her running vehicle while she was at a brewery. In 2018 Gams was sentenced for the felony of third possession of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.