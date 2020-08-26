Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nyx Holaday, $15; Diana Whitney, $125; Samantha Garcia, $99; Samantha Heimer, $130; David Wardell, $130; Krista Sizemore, $82; Chad Bolken, $209;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jeffrey Clemens, failure to provide life jackets, $150; Mikael Hank-Hyatt, expired temporary license, $140; Anthony Marchese, failure to require child to wear life jacket, $150; Tristan Nicholson, driving on wrong side of the road, $100; Tristan Nicholson, invalid driver’s license, $150; Wesley Livingston, unlawful contact, $205; Brandon Rase, driving with invalid license and no auto insurance, jail 20 days, 18 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,370; Robert Bruce Sr., breach of peace, $420; Donald Heater, invalid docs, $140; Lily Whitman, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Kyle Benander, invalid permit, $70; Edgar Calhoun, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 35 days, 2 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $570; Shirley Leidholt, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Peter Uribe, Huntington Beach, Calif., $140; John Dennehy, Long Island City, N.Y., $130; Dennis Blauser, Marietta, Ohio, $175; Diana Benson Morris, Orlando, $105; Brian Johnson, Council Bluffs, Iowa, $170; Nathan Boone, Monroe, Wash., $135; Aarti Desai, Evanston, Ill., $130; Richard Evans, South Jordan, Utah, $140; Frederick Vandyke, Zeeland, Mich., $115; Matthew Hoppe, Billings, $135; Clinton Branger, Roscoe, Mont., $60; Shanoah Farias-Purser, Springdale, Ark., $105; Susan Rivas, Mount Vernon, Wash., $90; Brent Pace, Otsego, Minn., $135; Ty Alderson, Price, Utah, $160; Andrew Weeks, Chicago, $130; Stephen Belloni, Brooklyn, N.Y., $195; Paul Kindle, Sidney, Ohio, $140; Shuang Fu, Rochester, Minn., $135; Patricia Uren, Redwood Falls, Minn., $105; Matthew Antush, Broomfield, Colo., $120; Richard Tieman, Bellingham, Wash., $103; Mikalai Skrobat, Los Angeles, $223; Corey Maxedon, Oakland, Ill., $25; Jun Lee, Los Angeles, $155; Edward Paddock, Chicago, $135; Sean Dunn, Billings, $145; Dylan Stuart, Burien, Wash., $160; Grant McKay, Cincinnati, $175; Hector Hernandez Estrada, Denver, $155; Randal Parent, Greybull, $113; Genevieve Aguirre, Atascadero, Calif., $84; Tiffany Diaz, Daytona Beach, Fla., $180; Bayard Pope IV., Jackson, $90; Melissa Rubio, Casper, $125; Bruce Nowlin, Garland, Texas, $105; Lei Guo, Chicago, $155; Ning Guan, Chicago, $145; Connor Land, Dickinson, Texas, $130; Eric Nguyen, North Olmsted, Ohio, $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ricardo Rosas, Lexington, Neb., driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years, reckless driving, driving with an invalid license, jail 180 days, 120 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,855; Rafael Rodriguez, Dallas, invalid driver’s license, $140; Christopher Lopez, Lovell, over the limit for game fish, $170; Mohsen Fani-Maleki, West Bloomfield, Mich., failure to obey traffic control device, $140; Kelly Thurston, Steamboat Springs, Colo., illegal passing, $90; Jeremy Boyd, Irving, Texas, possession of controlled substances – plant and pill – and speeding, jail 90 days, 90 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $640; Simon Chavez, Tonasket, Wash., invalid license, $440.
The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Craig Leach and Allison Leach
Miranda Wolff and Jacob Wolff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.