The Park County Archives is asking residents to bring their historical maps into the Archives office for digitization.
Over the course of the past year the Archives has been scanning its collection of maps and large-format documents to include in its online database.
The result is a collection of over 600 high quality digital maps capturing the historical geography of Park County. This digitization project greatly increases the accessibility of these important historical documents as it allows researchers to more easily discover and explore this collection of archival material.
Seeking to further expand this historic map collection, the Archives would like to invite members of the public to bring historical maps of Cody, Powell, Meeteetse, Park County, the Bighorn Basin, or other regional localities into the Archives office for quick digitization.
People are welcome take their maps home immediately after scanning, in addition to receiving a high-resolution digital image of their document. Historic blueprints, large-format records, and photos can be quickly scanned at no charge as well.
The Park County Archives collects and organizes a great deal of information related to the history of Park County, its towns, people, businesses, and important events, in order to promote and accommodate the study and accessibility of local history.
The Park County Archives office is located within the Park County Library in Cody and is open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, or by appointment. For more information please call Archives Curator Brian Beauvais at (307) 527-8530 or email bbeauvais@parkcounty.us.
