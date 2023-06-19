Eighty campers participated in the Cody School District’s annual Camp Invention on June 5-9 at Eastside School, participating in high-energy hands-on STEM activities that inspired them to to explore their natural curiosity.
“It offers more opportunities during the summer for kids to just get out and build stuff,” third-year camper Houston Reney, 10, said. “Usually, most kids my age just want to sit on the couch and play video games, and Camp Invention offers more opportunities in the summer to do more activities that are both knowledgeable and also good for mental health and just getting you out and about.”
Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to use their creativity to solve problems. It promotes STEM learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship in an engaging environment.
“It offers new activities that sometimes regular school doesn’t give you,” Emerson Conaway, 11, said.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s Wonder program encouraged children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though different hands-on activities including:
• Catching Air: Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.
• Invention Celebration: Campers take on the role of event
planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.
• MimicBot: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.
• Pop-Up Venture: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.
Hadley Mayton, 9, has done the camp for the last two years. She said her favorite station this year is MimicBot.
“We get to build robots,” she said. “We get to decorate them and then they can move, and we teach them how to walk and see.”
Henry Armote, 9, also in his second year, enjoyed MimicBots as well, but also said Catching Air was another favorite.
“I like that you get to create new stuff to change the world,” he said. “With the skateboard one we get to make our skate parks and we make figures,” he said. “We get a slug for bonus figure and then make the skate parks to ride on.”
Conaway, in her third year at camp, said Pop-Up Venture was her favorite.
“My business is a bakery,” she said. “I really like making my business, and in the future I kind of want to be a baker.”
Reney agreed he also enjoyed Pop-Up Venture the most. His business included a 3D printing machine that could print plastic, metal and chocolate items.
“You are trying to brainstorm what you think you can build and possibly that’s what you want to do in the future,” he said. “Pop-Up shop is really cool because it allows everyone to be like a manager and manage money.”
The camp also has 14 former campers that serve as leaders in training and interns from Cody High School and Cody Middle School. Recent CHS graduate Hayley Pearson Horner was enjoying her final year as a camp leader.
“I always love coming here and learning with these kids because they know so much,” she said. “The kids are just so fun, and it’s just nice to see them grow together and see their inventions becoming more creative. It’s just awesome to see our future.”
