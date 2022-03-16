Eastside School second-grade teacher Katie McCue was one of two Wyoming teachers recently awarded with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
The award is the highest recognition that K-12 math, science or computer science teachers can receive in the United States.
“Everything I do is based on building relationships with students and their families, and really meeting the needs of each individual student so they are getting instruction that is at their level so they can access it,” McCue said.
After being nominated in 2019 and then winning on the state level, McCue won the national prize which includes a $10,000 award and certificate signed by President Joe Biden.
Awardees will also travel to Washington, D.C., for an awards ceremony at a future date.
McCue has been teaching in Cody for 11 years and said she is pleasantly surprised and humbled by the recognition.
Getting young students engaged in math and looking forward to learning the necessary skills has been central in her career. She gets a little creative to keep the youngsters excited about math.
“It’s lots of positive reinforcement to help kids build that confidence,” McCue said. “I hear a lot of, ‘My mom and dad weren’t good at math,’ I have to tell them a lot of, ‘Math is not genetic, guys. You can learn this.’”
By focusing on the needs of each individual, she strives to provide students the kind of instruction that is at their level so it’s easier to access, she said.
Without providing plenty of support it’s hard to expect every student to perform all of the difficult standards.
“I try to give them the opportunity to show their learning in different ways than just the traditional ones we tend to think of when it comes to math,” McCue said. “I try to get them experience by offering lots of opportunities to learn in a way that makes sense to second graders.”
That grade range is the perfect opportunity to build the kind of foundation that can extend throughout their educational careers.
“They are still at that age where they want to have a good relationship with their teacher and please everybody,” McCue said. “When they master something, you really want to celebrate with them so that they can internalize it and build that confidence.”
McCue is also part of a group of Wyoming educators called Level Up who are invited to Cheyenne for legislative sessions, where she can be a champion for education.
“We get to go down and help people understand what educators do for kids and really be a positive force at the legislative level,” McCue said. “Legislatures are not always familiar with what teachers actually do.”
A date hasn’t been set yet for the trip to Washington, D.C., but she said she is looking forward to the experience.
“It’s an honor to be selected for the award,” McCue said. “I would like to thank all of my colleagues who have supported and mentored me.”
