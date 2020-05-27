Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Aidan Glen Snider, 18, under influence of controlled substance, May 20
Kyle Josten Espinoza, 21, Shoshoni, warrant, May 21
Paul Raymond Brandt, 33, Powell, warrant, May 23
Chance Willis Vomacka, 33, property destruction over $1,000, May 24
Traffic
Two vehicles were reported to have been sitting on Big Horn Avenue for a long time, prompting police response, 8:37 a.m. May 18.
Officer stopped a driver at Mondell Avenue and State Street, Meeteetse. Warning was issued for having no registration and no insurance at 9:10 a.m. May 18.
A driver was warned by officer for improper display of registration, blocking traffic and failure to stop at a stop sign at State Street/Water Avenue, Meeteetse 9:46 a.m. May 18.
Officer stopped a vehicle at MP56 Hwy 120 S, Highway 120 S, Meeteetse. Warnings were issued for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, 4:01 p.m. May 18.
A vehicle parked on the boat ramp at Newton Lakes, County Road 7WC was reported. A referral was made to another agency to deal with the parked vehicle at 1:59 p.m. May 19.
Officer saw a truck and trailer with no lights on County Road 3CX, Cody at 12:01 a.m. May 20.
A report from Meadow Road in Powell said a red car was parked on the road for two weeks, 9:32 a.m. May 20.
Officer initiated contact and made an arrest at the intersection of D Avenue and C Street, Cody, at 12:20 a.m. May 20.
An officer initiated contact at Lane 8, Powell for a vehicle that had slid in a ditch at 2:13 p.m. May 20.
A person reported an unknown vehicle parked in their driveway at County Road 6DU in Cody. Assistance was dispatched at 2:39 p.m. May 21.
An officer approached a Motorist assist Semi in the middle of 51 Hwy 120 S, Highway 120 S, Meeteetse, 5:44 p.m. May 20.
Other
Several children were on property on Mustang Lane in Cody, and property owners asked for officers to speak to them, 11:03 a.m. May 17.
Animal Call – A person reported three horses that did not belong to her on County Road 2BC in Cody, and officers gave assistance at 11:26 a.m. May 18.
A person called wanting to remove a blue angel box, 11:49 a.m. May 18.
On Lane 11 in Powell, the person told officers about a physical altercation earlier that morning. Requests to speak with a deputy were met at 6:40 p.m. May 18.
Reporting person says his fence on North Ridge Drive, Cody has been damaged. The call was made at 6:56 p.m. May 18.
A report of fraud on a bank account occurred on Haylee Lane in Cody at 9:15 a.m. May 19.
A paddle board was out at the lakes at County Road 7WC for several days. An officer initiated activity at 11:10 a.m. May 19.
A horse was reported stuck in a horse trailer on Road 5N in Powell. Assistance was dispatched at 8:59 p.m. May 19.
On Lane 12, Powell, a person reported seeing a light on their front door via a security camera. Assistance was dispatched at 9:31 p.m. May 19.
A blowing away shed was reported to be blocking Jason Road. Assistance was sent out at 4:02 p.m. May 20.
Officer found clothing and paraphernalia at a search at County Road 6BU at 2:07 p.m. May 21.
A person came home to find all four tires on their ATV flat and damaged, with a valve stem broken at County Road 6QS in Cody. Officers gave assistance at 3:28 p.m. May 21.
A paint bucket was reported on Highway 295, Powell at 7:20 p.m. May 21.
A white cow was reported at Spicer Lane/Highway 14-16-20 E in Cody and assistance to return the cow to its owner was dispatched at 8:36 p.m. May 21.
A fence on County Road 6NQ, Cody was reported to have been run through the previous night at 9:45 a.m. May 22.
A car at Meadow Road and Lane 8 in Powell had the windshields shot out and tires slashed. Report was made at 11:41 a.m. May 22.
A dog killed the reporting person’s chickens at Lane 11, Powell. Assistance was sent out at 1:20 p.m. May 22.
A person reported being threatened on Arrowhead Drive, Cody and assistance was dispatched 7:06 p.m. May 22.
Black calf was found by an officer on County Road 6RT and returned to the owner at 2:20 p.m. May 23.
A dog was reported on property and inside the reporter’s chicken coop, 4:45 p.m. May 23.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Vanessa Hurst, 38, unlawful contact and probation violation, May 20
Dontae Garza, 18, under 21-years-old DUI, open container, failing to maintain lane, May 23
Jacob St. Clair, 18, warrant, May 23
Rodger Howard, 46, warrant
Ethan Johnson, 20, Avondale, Ariz., warrant
Disturbance
Stampede Avenue resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to talk to an officer about a dog that never stops barking, 1:20 p.m. May 19.
Person causing a scene at business on Big Horn Avenue at 1:25 p.m. May 19.
Rumsey Avenue woman said her neighbors have been screaming at each other for the last 30-45 minutes. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 p.m. May 19.
Multiple individuals arguing outside an 11th Street residence. They were gone upon police arrival at 9:10 p.m. May 19.
Woman at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street said her neighbor is playing loud music. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 p.m. May 19.
Caller on 29th Street says loud music being played in metal building nearby, 9:16 p.m. May 23.
Traffic
Caller’s truck was hit in the Ace Hardware parking lot on 17th Street, 10:50 a.m. May 19.
Man said his truck was hit the previous night near 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue. He stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center at 11:55 a.m. May 19 to report it.
Hit and run accident at the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive. There was no blockage but minor injuries, 4:50 p.m. May 19.
Vehicle speeding through the construction zone near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 a.m. May 20.
A speed trap was requested to be set up near the intersection of 23rd Street and Stampede Avenue due to all the speeders lately, 8:50 a.m. May 20.
Road hazard on Yellowstone Avenue at 3 p.m. May 20.
Chocolate lab dog was reported in the middle of the street near the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police were unable to locate at 7:30 p.m. May 20.
Multiple rocks varying in size on Cougar Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:45 a.m. May 21.
Broken tail light on vehicle resulting from a hit and run on Bleistein Avenue, 4:30 a.m. May 21.
Vehicle was hit sometime between the previous night and May 21 by a vehicle. Reported at 4:30 p.m. May 21.
Female hit Livingston School fence on 12th Street with vehicle, 2:09 p.m., May 22.
Caller said someone hit his trailer last night and the trailer hit the fence, 9:43 a.m., May 24.
Two-car crash at Rawhide Coffee On Sheridan, 12:11 p.m. May 24.
Man said someone ran over his bike at Pizza Hut on Yellowstone Avenue, 12:14 p.m. May 25.
Other
Shipping door and back door open at Best of the West Productions on West Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 a.m. May 19.
Black and white border collie dog with brown beaded collar found on 14th Street, 8:30 a.m. May 19.
A nuisance complaint filed for dog feces, derelict vehicles, appliances, furniture, mattresses, and other items piled up on Rumsey Avenue, 11:05 a.m. May 19.
Albertsons manager on 17th Street said one of her employees is being harassed at work and she is worried for her health. Officers provided assistance at 1 p.m. May 19.
Man at Juby’s Mobile Home Park on 19th Street would like a welfare check on his cat. Officers provided assistance at 1:05 p.m. May 19.
Group of four women continue to bring their dogs to the Riverside Cemetery on Gulch Street and let them run loose. Employees have told them not to do it three times, 3:25 p.m. May 19.
Property on the corner of Kent Avenue and Robert Street is not being well kept. Officers provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. May 19.
A large poodle was running at large at the Riverside Cemetery on Gulch Street. Officers issued a warning at 4:45 p.m. May 19.
Female employee at the Burger King on Mountain View Drive said her manager put their hands on her on May 15. Reported at 5:35 p.m. May 19.
Person is breaking windows at a Kent Avenue residence. Officers provided assistance at 8:55 a.m. May 20.
Man at the Mountain View Manor on 11th Street said someone else is accusing his dog of going to the bathroom. He wants an officer to come with him to confront the accuser. Officers were unable to assist at 12:10 p.m. May 20.
Caller said he was assaulted by a county employee two years ago at the courthouse on Sheridan Avenue. Police were unable to assist at 12:45 p.m. May 20.
Shoshone Trail South woman said a friend who is staying with her has a dog that is aggressive, nipping her, 3:05 p.m. May 20.
Raccoon caught in a cat trap at Pioneer Water Systems on Big Horn Avenue. The female caller would like animal control to come get it. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. May 21.
Alger Avenue resident is getting threats and would like to request extra police patrols. Officers provided assistance at 6:05 p.m. May 21.
Woman said she confronted a man outside the Park County Courthouse on Sheridan Avenue who tried to take her car after pulling over. She said he communicated to her that he has marijuana on him. Police were unable to provide assistance at 7 p.m. May 21.
Boxer-malamute mix lost from A Street, 6:50 a.m., May 22.
Deer dead on East Sheridan Hill near 29th Street, unable to locate, 8:55 a.m. May 22.
Woman lost husky mix from Juby’s Mobile Home Court, returned to owner, 10:24 a.m., May 22.
Caller said someone left heeler unattended in gray Toyota van at Walmart, unable to locate, 11:44 a.m., May 22.
Caller said youths broke sprinkler heads at Sunset Motor Inn, assistance given, 2:20 p.m., May 22.
An A Street woman said she is being harassed by someone in California, assistance given, 5:43 p.m., May 22.
Caller believes drug activity going on at 31st Street, assistance given, 12:18 a.m., May 23.
Cat trapped in bathroom on A Street, assistance given, 10:48 a.m., May 23.
Mat from construction company covering drain outside Village Shoppe on Sheridan and water is close to coming on sidewalk, assistance given, 11:37 a.m. May 23.
Man lost his brown leather wallet in last few weeks, 1:12 p.m. May 23.
Owner of dog at Appalachian Avenue warned, 3:28 p.m., May 23.
Caller said do has been barking since last night on Greever Street, 7:10 p.m. May 23.
Man worried ex will mistreat children because he’s coming to pick them up, 8:27 p.m. May 23.
Officer issued verbal warnings to two people at Mentock Park after hours, 10:54 p.m. May 23.
Man went over to caller’s house on Robert Street and demanded a trailer that doesn’t belong to him and then left, 9:15 a.m., May 24.
Man said he was assaulted in a trailer at Juby’s Mobile Home Court, 1:37 p.m. May 24.
An 8-year-old male in Cody on a bicycle says he can’t find his way home, 5:12 p.m., May 24.
Woman said older female was going through trash and caller was worried about her wellbeing, Salsbury Avenue, 9:08 a.m. May 25.
Woman said male trespassed on her property on 31st Street, 1:29 p.m. May 25.
Caller said they dropped off a trailer on County Road 2ABN and a man assaulted the person. Caller has incident on tape and wants to press charges, 3:40 p.m. May 25.
Woman on Blue Water Court has numerous complaints about her neighbors, 4:09 p.m. May 25.
Person went to daughter’s place of work and pretended to be her father at Walmart, 4:18 p.m. May 25.
Caller believes a missing female juvenile is at a Cody house with her boyfriend, 10:55 p.m. May 25.
