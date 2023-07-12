image

Karen Ochsner, who is retiring after nearly four years as the owner of the Cowboy Bar and Cafe in Meeteetse, is the latest of a long line of owners for the business, which dates back to 1893.

 J.T. Currie

A place riddled with bullet holes and history, the Cowboy Bar & Cafe in Meeteetse has certainly seen its share of both good and hard times.  

