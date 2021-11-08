For the second year in a row, the Cody School District is adapting to COVID concerns to be able to still produce a show for local veterans.
On Thursday, the morning of Veterans Day, Big Horn Cinemas welcomes veterans and their families for two free showings of a production in which each school performs patriotic tunes.
Showings are 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Pie will be served by student council members and National and Junior National Honor Society Members following each showing. The movie is being produced by our local Cactus Productions.
“We hope to get back to our live show next year,” said organizer and Eastside School music teacher Emily Andrews.
Each year the students of Cody School District hold a fundraiser to support veterans in some capacity. This year’s project has been ‘A Wave of Patriotism.’
Students chose to gift an American flag to every downtown business so they can continue the long-standing tradition of flying an American flag year around.
As the businesses receive their new flag, their old flag will be ceremonially retired by veteran’s and Boy Scouts.
“We want to thank the City of Cody’s Streets Department for their efforts in helping with this project,” Andrews said. “The second focus of our fundraiser, is the engraving of Marine Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum’s name on the Freedom Memorial at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park.”
McCollum, from Jackson, was one of the 13 American soldiers who died in Afghanistan while assisting in evacuation efforts.
The Freedom Memorial honors all Wyoming military who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan and Iraq.
If you go
What: Cody School District Veterans program
When: 9 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday
Where: Big Horn
Cinemas
