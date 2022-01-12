The Cody Trolley Tours again held its Cody Christmas Decorating Contest alongside its holiday trolley tours, which took riders on a tour of many of the town’s best decorated buildings.
The contest included many entries in both the residential and commercial divisions, including several new entries and a handful of returning entries that made the community bright and festive during the holiday season.
As always, the Trolley Riders favorite is voted on by those who take the light tour on the trolley or in one of our limos. The cash prize competition is judged by a secret panel of judges.
Cody’s 20th Annual Christmas Holiday Decorating Contest was sponsored by: Marge Wilder/Wilder Enterprises, Wade and Carisa French/Cody Trolley Tours/Sweets Soda Pop Bar
Cody Christmas Decorating Contest Winners 2021
Lifetime Achievement Award: Monies Boutique (1149 Sheridan Ave)
Grand prize commercial: The Thistle (1243 Rumsey Ave)
First prize commercial: Wyoming Buffalo Company (1270 Sheridan Ave) and MTN GRL (1291 Sheridan Ave)
Grand prize residential: Roger & Tina Shaffroth (4340 Monoghan Lane)
First prize residential: Patricia Murray (927 14th Street) and B McWilliams (3044 Ishawooa Trail Ave)
Trolley riders favorite commercial: The Thistle (1243 Rumsey Avenue)
Trolley riders favorite residential: Justin Mariani & Family (1320 Arizona Pl)
